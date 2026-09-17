Ruto turns on Uhuru again as Nyanza tour ends

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 17 – President William Ruto has launched another attack on his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of working to undermine his administration and urging him to step back from active political mobilisation.

Ruto made the remarks on Thursday as he concluded his four-day development tour of Nyanza, marking the third straight day in which he directly criticised Uhuru.

His latest attack came in Sindo, Homa Bay County, where he accused the former President of failing to support him after their political partnership and later working against his administration.

Ruto said he had stood with Uhuru through two presidential election victories and expected similar support when his own turn came.

“I stood by you through four elections; I stood by you, helped you, took care of you, and worked for you.”

He claimed the two had previously discussed a political arrangement in which each would serve as President for ten years.

“When the time came for you to help me, after you said ‘ten years for you, ten years for me,’ not even for a single day did you support me,” Ruto said.

The President, however, said Uhuru had a democratic right to oppose him.

“You did not support me, and I have no issue with you not supporting me because it is your democratic right,” he said.

Ruto then turned his focus to his administration’s record, arguing that his government had inherited major economic and social challenges from the previous administration.

“My brother Uhuru Kenyatta, the economy that you left in tatters, we have stabilised that economy,” he said.

He claimed his government had repaid most of the country’s debt, reduced inflation and doubled foreign exchange reserves.

Ruto also pointed to education, housing and healthcare as areas where he said his administration had made progress.

On education, he said the government had hired 100,000 teachers and built 23,000 classrooms.

On housing, he claimed that 300,000 houses had been constructed, alongside 600 markets.

The President also said the government was constructing hostels for 180,000 students in universities, KMTCs and TVET institutions.

“My brother Uhuru Kenyatta, please give us give us a chance. Stop disturbing us” Ruto said.

Ruto accused the retired President of organising political groups and demonstrations aimed at weakening his administration.

“You are running schemes to sabotage the government,” he said.

He further accused Uhuru of undermining his administration for the past four years.

“For the last four years, you have been undermining this administration. For the last four years, you have sabotaged this administration,” Ruto said.

The President also linked Uhuru to political movements opposing his government, using mocking references to groups including Linda Mwananchi.

His remarks come days after he similarly criticised Uhuru during his stop in Siaya, where he questioned whether the retired President could defeat him politically after failing to do so while in office.

Ruto also appealed to Uhuru to respect the position of former President and withdraw from political activities that he said were aimed at destabilising his administration.

“A former president! Surely, my brother, you are lowering the dignity of the office of the former president,” Ruto said.

He added: “You are a retired president respect your office, go and relax. Let us plan for this country of ours, Kenya.”