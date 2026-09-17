Saudi Arabia dropped from World Rally Championship

LONDON, England, September 17, 2026 – The final round of the 2026 World Rally Championship (WRC) will be held in Italy instead of Saudi Arabia because of the ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia had been set to host the 14th and final rally of the season from 11-14 November.

The championship has now been shortened to 13 rounds and will conclude with the Rally Italia in Sardinia from 1-4 October.

Rally Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, which joined the WRC calendar in 2025, will still take place on the planned dates but as part of the Middle East Rally Championship.

The FIA, the global governing body for motor sports, said Saudi Arabia “remained ready to host the event safely” but the decision was due to “ongoing uncertainty in the region and its effect on logistical arrangements”.

In a statement, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “We have worked closely with our partners to explore every possible route that would allow Rally Saudi Arabia to take place as planned.

“These are never easy decisions, particularly after the significant work undertaken by everyone involved in preparing for the event.

“While the WRC element of the event will not take place this year, our confidence in the organisers and in the long-term future of the rally remains unchanged.”

Great Britain’s Elfyn Evans sits at the top of the WRC standings before the final round, 17 points clear of Finland’s Sami Pajari, and is the favourite to take the title with a maximum of 35 points up for grabs across the final round.

The Welshman has finished runner-up in the championship five times, and is looking to join former British winners Colin McRae and Richard Burns in winning the title.

Numerous conflicts are ongoing in the Middle East, including the Israel-Gaza war, with Israel and the United States at war with Iran and Saudi Arabia battling Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The WRC is not the first sporting event to avoid the region, with the FIA cancelling Formula One Grand Prix races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April.

The Bahrain race has since been relocated to Malaysia – to be staged in early October – with races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi later in the season are scheduled to go ahead as planned.

In February, tennis players, staff and media were left stranded in Dubai following missile strikes on the United Arab Emirates while in March, an ATP Challenger event in the country was disrupted by drone strikes. The sport’s governing bodies are reportedly considering replacement hosts for events in the region for the 2027 season.

On Wednesday, English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick said he is not “100% comfortable” with prospect of travelling to Dubai for his DP World Tour Championship title defence in November.