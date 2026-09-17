What next for KCB Rugby after eighth National Sevens Circuit title?

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 17, 2026 – After cruising to an eighth National Sevens Circuit (NSC) crown, KCB Rugby have now set their sights on restoring their lost glory in the 15s, particularly the Kenya Cup.

Head coach Andrew Amonde says time is nigh for the bankers to dislodge Kabras Sugar as the kings of rugby 15s, a mission that he revealed is already in the pipeline.

“It is just for us to take what we have learnt in the 7s and translate it to the 15s. We have also invested very much in the 15s so we are going to come back very hard in the new season. We believe this is going to be our season,” the former Shujaa skipper said.

KCB last tasted Kenya Cup glory in 2021, beating the sugar millers 28-25 to lift their eighth title.

Since then, Carlos Katywa’s charges have tightened their grip on the longer version of rugby courtesy of five titles in five years.

The latest meeting between the two sides was at last weekend’s Christie 7s in which the bankers needed a try in the sudden death extra time to win 5-0 – and so finish third in the 60th edition of the tournament.

The win cemented their lead at the top of the circuit standings, widening the gap between them and Kabras who were hoping to usurp them from the apex.

Amonde’s charges had bowed out in the semis, losing 19-12 to eventual runners-up Strathmore Leos at the RFUEA Grounds.

Kabras, however, could not capitalise on the gilt-edged opportunity as they lost 20-10 to Menengai Oilers in the other semi-final.

Reflecting on the roller coaster events of the afternoon, Amonde revealed his team were never in panic mode about their NSC title.

“I think everything was in our hands, even if they (Kabras) went all the way and won the tournament. We just had to win the third place playoff but things went the way they did and we ended up playing Kabras. It was just a game of might and a very entertaining one,” he said.

The bankers were a class above their peers, winning three out of the six legs of the NSC, including Nakuru (Prinsloo), Nairobi (Kabeberi) and Embu (Embu 7s).

Amonde believes the table doesn’t lie, and the final standings speak eloquently of his team’s dominance in the circuit.

“A lot of hard work has been put down to this team and for them to be able to win back to back shows how dominant they are. It shows how special they are as a group,” he said.

KCB finished top with 115 points, eight ahead of the sugar millers, as Oilers came a further third with 97 points – aided largely by their Christie win.