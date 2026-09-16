DP World Tour announce date for 2027 Magical Kenya Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 16, 2026 – The next edition of the Magical Kenya Open is set to be held on February 18-21, next year, at the Karen Country Club.

The annual competition will once again be part of the calendar of the prestigious DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) and is expected to attract the who-is-who of the sport, including the host country.

Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) director Patrick Obath says the latest inclusion of the competition in the DP World Tour calendar represents an endorsement of its impact beyond the golf course.

“This opportunity reaffirms that the Magical Kenya Open can no longer be defined solely by scores and leaderboards, but by the value it brings at the intersection of sport, business, culture, Tourism, sustainability, and positioning the country into a global community,” Obath said.

The Magical Kenya Open was incorporated in the calendar of the prestigious tour in 2019, having first featured as part of the second-tier European Challenge Tour (1991-2018).

First held in 1967, MKO — as is popularly abbreviated — has grown into a premier competition that not only provides local players with the chance to go hole-for-hole with their international peers but also position Kenya as a must-visit sports tourism destination.

This latest inclusion in the DP World Tour calendar portends additional opportunities to spread its tentacles across the socio-economic ecosystem through business networking, entertainment and captivating competition on the course.

Also, there is the ‘small matter’ of no Kenyan having won the competition; a fact that would be a huge historic feat considering the elite nature of the competitors.