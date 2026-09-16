‘What Kenya should do to host memorable World Championships in 2029’

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 16, 2026 – Ethiopian athletics legend Haile Gebreselassie has urged Kenya to work closely with other African countries to prepare well to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.

The two-time Olympic champion believes that with only two years to prepare, the country will need all hands on deck to ensure Nairobi stages a memorable competition for the ages.

“To the ones who voted for Nairobi, you also indirectly voted for Africa. Thank you…great job. We now have two years to prepare and let’s work together and host a very wonderful competition,” Gebreselassie said.

The ‘city in the sun’ was yesterday announced by World Athletics as the host for the biennial championships, the first time the prestigious competition will be held on African soil.

Gebreselassie described it as a huge win not only for Kenya but also for Africa.

“When I congratulate you, I am also indirectly congratulating Africa. Nairobi winning the bid to host the World Championships is wonderful news and I am so proud to be associated with Kenya,” the four-time world champion for the men’s 10,000m said.

Greatness within! From R-L ( Legendary and SOYA Founder Paul Tergat, Ethiopian great Haile Gebrselassie and Martin Keino at the 2025 SOYA Awards

Nairobi overcame other esteemed competitors, including Rome, Munich, London to make history as the first African city set to host the prestigious global showpiece.

It was a perfect atonement for the previous heartbreak of missing out on the opportunity to host the 2025 World Championships, which was eventually held in Tokyo, Japan.

The hard work starts now as the capital readies itself to welcome hundreds of competitors from other countries in a battle for supremacy across different events – in less than three years.