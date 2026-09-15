How Kenyan Sport welcomed Nairobi’s 2029 World Athletics Championships bid win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 15 – Moments after the World Athletics Council announced Kenya as the 2029 World Athletics Championships hosts, stakeholders in the athletics long- and middle-distance powerhouse country erupted in mixed reactions.

Kenya’s capital beat London to write history as the first country to host the global competition in Africa.

For millions of sports fans across the continent, the decision sparked a powerful mix of celebration, regional pride, and intense debate over international sporting representation.

At the center of Kenya’s official response, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports Salim Mvurya promised a world-class championship, stating that the preparations start immediately.

“Today, the global athletics family has affirmed Kenya’s place at the heart of world athletics. This achievement reflects the visionary leadership of His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto and his commitment to positioning Kenya as a global sporting powerhouse,” stated CS Mvurya.

“We accept this honor, and we want to promise the global community that Kenya will continue to be a home of champions in matters of athletics.”

Mvurya’s remarks immediately anchored the government’s pledge to deliver pristine facilities at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, reinforcing the administration’s broader push to build premier sports infrastructure ahead of 2029.

Inside the athletic community, the announcement was met with unbridled excitement.

Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, captured the national mood perfectly on X, posting: “What a time to be a Kenyan Athlete!”

The sense of triumph quickly transcended borders, framed as a collective victory for East Africa and the wider continent.

✍️ Africa’s first! 🇰🇪



History is made as Nairobi wins the right to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships.



The Kenyan capital brings track/field’s premier event to Africa for the first time in its history



Message of congratulations to 🇰🇪 from the legend himself. pic.twitter.com/PAyalPj59e — Haileegziabher 🇪🇹 (@haileadhanom) September 15, 2026

Reinforcing this spirit, legendary Ethiopian distance runner and multiple Olympic gold medalist Haile Gebrselassie sent a heartfelt congratulatory message, emphasizing solidarity across regional rivalries:

“Hello everyone. I’m here to congratulate you. When I congratulate the Kenyans, indirectly I congratulate ourselves and the Africans as well. World Athletics Championship has come to African soil for the first time,” the four-time World Champion said.

He added, “This is wonderful news. I’m so proud that Nairobi, Kenya, was awarded this championship. I want to say thank you to the people who voted for Nairobi, Kenya. As you voted for Nairobi, Kenya, indirectly you voted for Africa, for us as well. It’s wonderful news. I’m proud of that. Great job. The next two years, let’s prepare together and host the best race here in Africa. We’ll do it together. Thank you.”

The sense of triumph quickly spread across borders, framing the victory as a shared milestone for East Africa.

One Ugandan on X echoed CS Mvurya’s sentiment by congratulating President Ruto and Kenya, adding, “When Kenyans win, we Ugandans also win.”

User @gabrielm… hailed the moment as “A win for Kenya. A win for East Africa. A win for Africa,” capturing the sentiment that bringing the championships to Nairobi serves the entire continent.

Prominent voices like Cabinet Secretary Hon. Alice Wahome celebrated the news with congratulations for Nairobi, while everyday citizens like @MaureenAts… posted simple, warm invites: “Kenya welcomes the world.”

Sports Cs Salim Mvurya address Federations. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

As with any major hosting victory, local social media quickly turned to the domestic political fallout.

With major events carrying significant public profile and economic investment, local users began weighing in on how state leadership would utilize the milestone.

On X, one user cautioned that politicians might attempt to use the hosting rights as a campaign strategy, adding that observers should not forget “Nairobi is the Headquarters of Africa.” Meanwhile, other users like @joel9mumo tied the announcement into broader political conversations about leadership and the country’s economic future.

The decision also opened up a heated debate regarding geographic distribution and hosting standards. The Times Chief Sports Reporter Matt Lawton sparked immediate friction online after calling the decision to award 2029 to Nairobi instead of London “incredible,” pointing out that it marks three consecutive World Championships hosted outside of Europe.

When pressed by analyst Khaya Sithole (@CoruscaKha…) on why that made the decision problematic, Lawton argued:

“Three consecutive championships away from Europe. Massive doping problem in Kenya. I’d have liked to have seen more time devoted to that and given it to Africa in 2031, with Europe hosting in 2029.”

Lawton’s comments triggered sharp responses from African fans and sports analysts.

Many online users questioned why Europe should automatically be entitled to host every other cycle, arguing that pushing Africa’s hosting rights back to 2031 reflects a double standard when African athletes have driven the sport’s global popularity for decades.

Despite the friction surrounding international hosting rotations and domestic politics, the overwhelming consensus across Africa remains aligned with CS Mvurya’s declaration: September 2026 marks a historic turning point. As Nairobi prepares to welcome the world’s best in 2029, the continent stands ready to showcase its passion for athletics on its own terms.