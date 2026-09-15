Sports Direct opens store in Kenya, a first in Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 15 – Former World 800m women’s champion, Mary Moraa, has welcomed the launch of Sports Direct in Kenya, an international sports retailer, the first store in Africa.

Moraa, the former Commonwealth Games Champion, who graced the event on Tuesday, said the Store will aid sportsmen and women in accessing training gear with ease.

“Kenyans love sports; it’s in our heart, and I always believe every sports athlete starts from somewhere, and I believe if you have a talent, Sports Direct will enhance it since they have affordable equipment,” Moraa said.

She added, “Every great athlete starts somewhere. Sometimes it starts with something very simple – a pair of running shoes, a football, a jersey, a local field… and a dream.”

The opening of the Store at Nairobi’s Sarit Center marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand and brings a wider choice of world-class sportswear and equipment to Kenyan consumers.

Moraa, who has spent the past year away from competition recovering from injury, says she is excited to return to the sport she loves and begin the journey towards another major global campaign.

“I’m very happy to be back. I have missed competing, I have missed the atmosphere and, most importantly, I have missed representing Kenya,” Moraa said.

“The journey back has not been easy, but it has made me appreciate the sport even more. I have learnt to be patient, to trust the process and to keep working even when nobody is watching.”

Former World and Commonwealth Games women’s champion Mary Moraa during the opening of Sports Direct Store in Nairobi – a first in Africa

The 800m star has gradually increased her training in recent months as she rebuilds her strength, fitness and confidence, with her immediate priority being a return to competition before setting her sights firmly on Beijing.

“My focus now is to get back to competition, take things step by step and build towards the World Championships,” she said. “I want to give myself the best preparation possible and be ready when the big moment comes.”

Moraa’s comeback is also about rediscovering the joy of competing.

“For me, sport is not only about winning. It is about showing up, pushing yourself and getting back up when things don’t go your way,” she said.

“Being injured and away from competition has taught me a lot. I believe I can come back stronger, both physically and mentally.”

Her partnership with Sports Direct reflects a shared belief in the power of sport to inspire people at every level, from aspiring athletes taking their first steps to elite competitors preparing for the world stage.

The new Sports Direct store brings together leading international sports brands including Nike, adidas, PUMA, Under Armour, New Balance, ASICS and Everlast, offering Kenyan consumers greater choice in sportswear and equipment.

For Moraa, the arrival of Sports Direct is an opportunity to encourage more young people to discover sport and pursue their ambitions.

“Who knows? Maybe one of the young people who walks in here will find the equipment they need, start training and one day become Kenya’s next world champion,” she said. “You never know where the next great athlete is going to come from.”

Sports Direct staff at the opening of the Store in Nairobi

Hudson Group, which has partnered with Frasers Group to bring Sports Direct to Kenya, described the Nairobi launch as a significant milestone and the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand across Africa.

“The opening of the first Sports Direct store in Africa is a significant milestone for Hudson Group and an important moment in our partnership with Frasers Group,” Hudson Group said.

“We are proud to bring to the Kenyan consumer a large-format, dedicated sports retail experience that combines leading sports brands with more accessible, affordable sports brands.”

As Moraa begins the next phase of her comeback, her focus is firmly on rebuilding and preparing for the challenges ahead.

“Beijing is a big goal,” she said. “But first I want to enjoy being back on the track, get back into competitive shape and take the journey one race at a time.”

After a year away, the message from the Kenyan star is simple: she is ready to run again.

“I’m ready to compete again. I’m ready to represent Kenya, and I’m ready to see what the future holds.”