Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital begins independent operations after handover from KNH

NAIROBI,Kenya Jul 2 – The Government has officially handed over Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital (MKRH) from the management of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), paving the way for the facility to operate as an independent national referral hospital in a move aimed at expanding access to specialised healthcare services.

The handover ceremony, presided over by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga in Othaya, Nyeri County, marks the hospital’s transition from a KNH annex to an autonomous State corporation, strengthening Kenya’s national referral healthcare system.

Dr. Oluga said the transition underscores the Government’s commitment to bringing specialised healthcare closer to the people while improving efficiency, accountability and service delivery within public health institutions.

He said the hospital’s new status would enhance the country’s capacity to manage the growing burden of non-communicable diseases by increasing access to specialised treatment outside Nairobi.

“The operationalisation of Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital as an independent national referral facility is a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen Kenya’s referral system and improve health outcomes for all Kenyans,” he said.

The Principal Secretary noted that the hospital was established as an autonomous State Corporation through Legal Notice No. 148 of 2024, giving it an independent Board of Directors, an approved organisational structure and direct funding from the National Treasury.

To ensure a seamless transition, the State Department for Medical Services established a Technical Transition Committee to oversee the transfer of staff, assets, liabilities, functions and other operational responsibilities from Kenyatta National Hospital to the new institution.

While acknowledging the progress made, Dr. Oluga said the Ministry of Health would continue supporting the hospital until it achieves full operational independence and effectively delivers on its mandate as a national referral facility.

During the event, the Principal Secretary also launched the Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital Strategic Plan 2025–2030, which outlines the institution’s priorities in specialised healthcare, medical education, research and institutional growth.

The strategy aligns with the Kenya Health Policy 2014–2030, the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), Kenya Vision 2030 and the Fourth Medium-Term Plan.

He also lauded the ongoing expansion of the hospital, including the construction of the Mwai Kibaki Tower, which will house specialised medical and surgical units, advanced diagnostic services, critical care facilities, as well as modern training and research infrastructure.

According to Dr. Oluga, the new facilities will improve access to advanced healthcare while positioning the hospital as a centre of excellence for specialised treatment, research and medical training.

The Government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the hospital as it seeks to fulfil its mandate of providing quality specialised healthcare and contributing to the achievement of Universal Health Coverage.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Ministry of Health Technical Transition Committee led by chairperson James Ntabo, Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital Board chair Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Robert Kibochi, Kenyatta National Hospital Board chair Dr. Abbas Gullet, acting MKRH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Peter Muiruri, acting KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Richard Lesiyampe, Othaya MP Wambugu Wainaina, National Assembly Health Committee representative Duncan Mathenge, Nyeri County health officials, Ministry of Health staff and local leaders.