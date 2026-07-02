Kenya Railways begins construction of the Kisumu SGR station

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2 – Construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) extension reached a major milestone on Thursday after Kenya Railways officially commenced works on the Kisumu station, with officials describing the project as a catalyst for economic transformation across western Kenya.

The event, attended by Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, County Commissioner Mohamed Ramadhan Mabuzo and Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga, marked the start of physical construction following the project’s earlier launch by President William Ruto.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mainga said the contractor had already mobilized equipment and personnel to the site and would immediately begin construction of the station, which is expected to serve as the main railway hub for western Kenya.

“Today we have not come to launch. The President launched this project on March 21, 2026. What we have come to do today is commence work, and as you can see, the contractor has already mobilized equipment and personnel,” said Mainga.

Mainga assured residents that employment opportunities generated by the project would primarily benefit communities living along the railway corridor.

“The contractor is ready to recruit from today, and the jobs will be given to the local people. We are not going to bring people from elsewhere because we want the communities along the line to benefit directly,” he said.

Beyond employment, the Kenya Railways boss said the multi-billion-shilling project would stimulate businesses through demand for construction materials, transport services, accommodation and food supplies.

He also appealed to landowners to cooperate with the National Land Commission during land acquisition and compensation to avoid delays in project implementation.

“We urge all affected landowners to work with us so that compensation is completed quickly and the contractor can continue without unnecessary delays. Land acquisition should not slow this important national project,” Mainga said.

Governor Nyong’o welcomed the commencement of construction, describing it as a historic moment for Kisumu and the wider Lake Region.

He said the railway city planned around the station would revive Kisumu’s historical role as a transport and trade gateway while strengthening regional connectivity.

“We are gathered here for a very historic day. We are beginning the first steps towards building a railway city that will remind us of the important role railways have played in East African development,” Nyong’o said.

The governor expressed optimism that the project would create thousands of jobs and attract new investments into Kisumu, saying improved railway links would enhance trade with neighbouring countries through Lake Victoria.

“Many people will be employed here and it will create markets for food and many other services. We hope that within a year we shall begin seeing the reality of this railway city taking shape,” he added.

County Commissioner Mabuzo reaffirmed the National Government’s commitment to implementing the railway project, saying the administration remained focused on delivering infrastructure projects across the country.

Construction in Kisumu forms part of the SGR Phase 2B extension, which Kenya Railways says traverses several counties between Narok and Kisumu.

The corporation said work has already commenced in other sections of the line as contractors move to establish stations and related infrastructure.

Officials also cautioned members of the public against fraudsters posing as government officers involved in land compensation, urging affected residents to deal only with authorized officials from Kenya Railways and the National Land Commission.