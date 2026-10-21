Global Trust Summit: Leaders warn democracy must deliver beyond the ballot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 — Kenya’s progressive Constitution risks remaining unfulfilled unless leaders and public institutions translate democratic guarantees into tangible results, accountability and meaningful citizen participation, speakers warned at the opening of the Global Trust Summit in Nairobi.

Chief Justice Emeritus Dr Willy Mutunga said the country’s constitutional framework could not deliver its promise if those entrusted with implementing it continued to treat its provisions as inconvenient.

“Our Constitution is very progressive. But as long as those who are in power find it inconvenient, they are not willing to breathe life into it, and that includes institutions themselves,” Mutunga said on Wednesday.

His remarks set the tone for discussions on democracy, public accountability and institutional trust, with speakers emphasising that citizens must see their participation influence decisions and their constitutional rights translate into better governance.

Dr Andrews Atta-Asamoah of International International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), representing Gram Matenga, said rebuilding public confidence required more than improved communication, calling for changes in institutional processes, personnel and direction.

“It is not just about messaging; it’s also about change of process, change of people and change of direction,” he said.

Transparency International Kenya Executive Director Sheila Masinde said proactive disclosure of public information could help prevent disputes and reduce the need for citizens to seek judicial intervention.

“We don’t have to go to court if access to information is given more proactively,” she said.

Masinde also cautioned leaders against treating public participation as an inconvenience, arguing that citizens expect elected officials to deliver on the mandates entrusted to them.

“When I vote for you, I trust that you will deliver in the mandate you are seeking,” she said.

Mzalendo Trust Executive Director Caroline Gaita warned that public participation risks becoming a box-ticking exercise when institutions fail to demonstrate how citizens’ views influence decisions.

“Participation without a feedback loop is not engagement; it’s attendance,” Gaita said.

Government Spokesperson Charles Owino said democracy should serve the public good, while Independent Policing Oversight Authority Chairperson Duncan Ojwang’ called for inclusive participation that does not privilege the loudest voices.

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Chairperson Clarise Ogangah added that citizens retain their democratic power after elections and continue to exercise it through public participation.

The discussions highlighted the need for institutions to make participation accessible, responsive and consequential, allowing citizens to understand how their contributions shape public decisions.

Trust through action

Speakers also examined how public institutions can rebuild confidence amid questions over whether government promises and official commitments translate into tangible results.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata said trust is earned through demonstrated performance rather than declarations of intent.

“In terms of trust, you gain it by demonstrating, not by illustrating,” Kang’ata said.

His remarks underscored the importance of consistency between what institutions promise and what they deliver, including the quality of public services, the handling of complaints and accountability for decisions.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Edung Ethekon argued that distrust, although challenging, can also create an impetus for institutional reform.

“Sometimes when there’s distrust, that’s when we actually achieve positive change or transformation,” he said.

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Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu similarly emphasised the role of credible information and action across the accountability chain in building public confidence.

Communications Authority of Kenya Director Dr Priscilla said institutions must go beyond receiving complaints to ensuring they are resolved.

“Trust does not stop with complaints. It stops when the complaint has been resolved,” she said, warning that unresolved grievances risk deepening public mistrust.

Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei stressed that institutions must uphold the standards they demand of others.

“A regulator that demands compliance from others must be an example of compliance,” he said.

Together, the interventions pointed to a central challenge for public institutions: rebuilding trust requires credible information, acknowledgement of shortcomings, effective grievance resolution and measurable improvements in service delivery.

Resource allocation under scrutiny

The summit also explored the relationship between public trust, resource distribution and the representation of communities in decisions affecting their economic and social prospects.

Ford Foundation Regional Director for East Africa Margaret Mliwa challenged participants to consider who benefits from available resources and whose voices shape decisions on their allocation.

“The question is who gets the resources, resources for whom, and who is at the table,” she said.

Her remarks broadened the discussion beyond institutional transparency to questions of inclusion, access to financing and whether historically excluded communities have a meaningful role in setting development priorities.

NBA Africa Chief Executive Officer Clare Akamanzi similarly stressed that public confidence depends on evidence of delivery rather than announcements alone.

“Announcements are not enough. Do the public believe you will deliver on the promises made to them,” she said.

Akamanzi added that communicating intentions and providing evidence of progress were important to establishing credibility.

Venture capitalist and startup builder Sean Karanja highlighted the importance of integrity in business, saying he wanted to deploy “truthful capital to truthful entrepreneurs”.

The perspectives underscored that trust is both a governance and an economic issue, shaped by whether institutions and markets operate transparently, commitments are honoured and opportunities reach their intended beneficiaries.

As the summit continues, participants are examining how democratic participation, institutional accountability and fairer resource allocation can strengthen relationships between citizens, governments, businesses and international institutions.

The challenge, speakers said, is to move beyond declarations of inclusion towards practical changes in decision-making, resource distribution and the monitoring of public commitments.

Ultimately, the discussions placed the emphasis on whether institutions can demonstrate through their conduct that citizens’ voices matter, their rights are respected and their legitimate expectations are met.