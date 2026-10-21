SRC seeks views on performance-linked rewards for public servants countrywide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 — The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) is seeking public views on a revised framework that would link financial rewards for public servants to verifiable performance, achievement of targets and the government’s ability to sustain the costs.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, SRC said the proposed framework would strengthen the link between institutional and individual achievement, credible performance evaluation and the recognition of public officers.

The commission will hold public participation forums across all 47 counties on Wednesday, October 21, and Friday, October 23, to gather views on the framework, alongside the Draft National Productivity and Performance Bill, 2026, and the Draft National Productivity Management Policy, 2026.

SRC says financial rewards must be backed by verifiable evidence, objective evaluation, demonstrated achievement of targets and the capacity to sustain the resulting costs.

“Recognition should encourage genuine productivity improvements, innovation, accountability and better service delivery, rather than reward routine activities or the mere absorption of budgetary allocations, as is currently the case,” the commission said.

The proposed framework is anchored in Article 230(5)(c) of the Constitution, which requires SRC to take into account the need to recognise productivity and performance when carrying out its mandate.

SRC argues that improved productivity in the public service is critical to Kenya’s economic transformation, fiscal sustainability and the quality of services delivered to citizens.

“Productivity is about making better use of available human, financial, physical and technological resources to deliver greater value, better outcomes and improved services to the people of Kenya,” the commission said.

The forums will run from 9am to 4pm across ten regional venues, bringing together public servants, national and county government representatives, stakeholders and members of the public.

Wednesday’s sessions will be held in Meru, Eldoret, Kisumu, Nyeri and Nairobi, while Friday’s forums will take place in Machakos, Nakuru, Kakamega, Garissa and Mombasa.

SRC has invited the public to submit practical, evidence-informed views to help refine the three instruments and strengthen accountability and productivity in the public service.