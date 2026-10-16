NBA Africa transforms Nairobi’s Nganya culture into the Ultimate fan experience

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – As anticipation builds for the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, NBA Africa is bringing the excitement directly to the streets of Nairobi through one of the city’s most recognizable cultural icons: the Nganya.

Known for their bold designs, music, art and larger-than-life personalities, Nganyas are more than just a mode of transport in Kenya, they are a cultural phenomenon.

This week, NBA Africa is transforming that culture into the ultimate fan experience with a specially branded NBA Nganya that combines basketball, entertainment, music and street culture in a uniquely Kenyan celebration of the new season.

Photo/NBA AFRICA

The NBA Nganya will travel across selected routes throughout Nairobi, turning heads and bringing the energy of the upcoming NBA season directly to fans.

Designed with vibrant NBA-inspired artwork and immersive branding, the Nganya serves as a moving celebration of basketball fandom and youth culture, inviting fans to experience the league in a fun and unexpected way.

As part of the activation, fans will be encouraged to participate in the “Spot the NBA Nganya” challenge.

Those who spot the Nganya can capture a photo or video, share it on social media tagging @NBAAfricaOfficial, and scan the onboard QR code to create or verify their NBA ID for a chance to win exclusive NBA prizes and experiences.

The excitement extends beyond the roadshow with fan activations at selected shopping malls across Nairobi, where fans can test their basketball knowledge through trivia challenges, make predictions for the upcoming season, personalize jerseys, enjoy interactive basketball experiences and celebrate the culture surrounding the game in celebration of NBA Jersey Day on Oct. 19.

Photo/NBA AFRICA

For the first time in NBA history, the NBA season will tip off with an opening-night game scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CAT, giving fans across Africa a true primetime viewing experience when the Boston Celtics visit the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, Oct. 20 on SuperSport and NBA League Pass.

The opening week will also feature marquee matchups including the defending NBA Champion New York Knicks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers, the San Antonio Spurs taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 1:00 a.m. CAT.

The week-long celebration will culminate with an exclusive NBA Start of Season Watch Party in Nairobi on Tuesday, Oct. 20, where fans, creators, media and basketball enthusiasts will gather to watch the opening games of the new NBA season and celebrate the return of NBA basketball. Fans can sign up to attend the Watch Party while spots last.