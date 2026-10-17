Njau bags KPC Golf Day crown at Royal Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 17, 2026 – Elizabeth Njau, playing off handicap 21, returned an impressive 46 stableford points to win the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Golf Day, beating a large field of 175 players at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Friday afternoon.

The tournament brought together business leaders, investors and golf enthusiasts at a significant moment in KPC’s corporate journey following its recent listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Edwin Kinisu, playing off a handicap of 5, won the men’s category with 44 points, while Patsy Kihiu claimed the ladies’ title with 45 points off a handicap of 32.

Speaking during the event, KPC Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Pius Mwendwa said:

“Kenya Pipeline Company’s listing on the Nairobi Securities Exchange ushered in a new era in our engagement with shareholders, customers, partners and the public, reinforcing our commitment to transparency, accountability and sustainable value creation.”

“This event allows us to connect with our stakeholders away from the boardroom, enabling us to strengthen existing partnerships and build new relationships. As a listed company, we remain focused on delivering value to our shareholders while continuing to provide safe, reliable and efficient petroleum transportation and storage services,” he added.

In the other categories, Samuel Nganga won Division Four with 43 points off a handicap of 32, while Lincoln Ireri finished as the men’s runner-up with 43 points off a handicap of 17.

Emmah Omwenga was the ladies’ runner-up, scoring 42 points off a handicap of 25.

Edwin Omolo claimed the sponsor winner award with 39 points off a handicap of 19, while Belinda Mulindi finished as sponsor runner-up with 37 points off a handicap of 46.

Joel Mugo (Handicap 12) took the best effort award, returning 13 points.

“I am delighted to emerge as the overall winner. It was a competitive and enjoyable day on the course, and I am grateful for the opportunity to play alongside fellow golfers. This victory is special to me, and I appreciate Kenya Pipeline Company for bringing us together through sport and creating an opportunity for us to build lasting relationships,” Njau noted.

Kamoza Longwe won the men’s longest-drive contest, while Penny Wambui took the ladies’ longest-drive award.

Denis Kirui and Caroline Kadikinyi won the men’s and ladies’ nearest-to-the-pin categories, respectively. Samwel Misoi of Total Energies won the Hidden Hole category.

KPC was listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange on 9 March 2026, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s corporate journey. The listing expanded public participation in KPC and strengthened its accountability to shareholders.