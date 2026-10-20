Schleck, Aleper Triumph in Nanyuki as LOOP Safari Gravel Series concludes 2026 Season

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 20, 2026 – The 2026 LOOP Safari Gravel Series made its debut in Nanyuki on Saturday, hosting its first-ever Riders’ Choice edition at the Mt Kenya Wildlife Conservancy.

The fourth leg of the series brought together elite and recreational cyclists to take on challenging gravel routes against the spectacular backdrop of Mount Kenya.

The Riders’ Choice edition marks a significant milestone for the series, placing riders at the centre of the experience while expanding its reach to new destinations.

The event also carried added competitive significance as a UCI National Championship-accredited event, providing eligible participants with an opportunity to earn points towards national championship rankings.

n the elite 90-kilometre race for men, Jordan Schleck clinched the top spot clocking 3:57:44 while Stanley Ngugi and Dan Kandagor secured the second and third positions respectively with an impressive performance of 4:03:41 and 4:03:47.

In the elite 90-kilometre race for men, Schleck clinched the top spot clocking a remarkable time of 3:57:44 while Stanley Ngugi and Dan Kandagor secured the second and third positions respectively with an impressive performance of 4:03:41 and 4:03:47.

In the women category, Aleper representing Black Mamba development Squad, emerged the winner with a commanding victory in 5:08:24 while Monica Jelimo (5:11:54) and Alice Mirin’gu (5:40:45) finished in the second and third positions respectively .

Speaking after his victory, Schleck welcomed the opportunity to compete in Nanyuki, describing the course as a fitting conclusion to the season.

“It feels great to finish the season with another victory. The competition was tough, especially with Stanley and Dan pushing throughout the race, so I had to work hard to stay ahead. Nanyuki offered a different challenge from the other courses we have raced this season, and that is what makes this series exciting. Every destination tests you differently, and I am happy to have come out on top today,” he said.

Aleper, who completed back-to-back victories following her success in Vipingo, expressed satisfaction with her performance and the growing competitiveness of women’s cycling.

“I am very happy with today’s result. Coming into the race, I knew the competition would be strong, so my focus was on managing the course well and maintaining my pace. Winning in Vipingo gave me confidence, but every race is different, and you have to work for the result. It is encouraging to see more women competing strongly in these events, and I hope we can continue building on this momentum,” Schleck said.

Winners in the elite 90-kilometre men’s and women’s categories received cash prizes of KES 20,000 each.

The top three teams received KES 125,000, KES 100,000 and KES 70,000, respectively.

Speaking at the event, NCBA Group Director Marketing, Communication and Citizenship, Nelly Wainaina said:

“Nanyuki’s selection as the first-ever Riders’ Choice destination reflects the growing appeal of the LOOP Safari Gravel Series and our commitment to creating experiences that resonate with the cycling community. Bringing the series here for the first time, against the magnificent backdrop of Mount Kenya, is an exciting milestone.”

The series brings together elite athletes, amateur riders and cycling enthusiasts through a calendar of gravel cycling events designed to support talent development, community participation and sustainable tourism.

Through its competitive platform, the series also provides eligible riders with opportunities to pursue national and international cycling ambitions.

“We are delighted to host the LOOP Safari Gravel Series at the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy. Events like this showcase Nanyuki and the Mount Kenya region while bringing people closer to nature. We believe that sport and tourism can inspire greater appreciation for Kenya’s natural heritage and create shared value for communities and conservation,” Dr. Robert Aruho, Head of Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy, said.

The LOOP Safari Gravel Series is organised by The Amani Project, an initiative dedicated to developing and supporting cycling talent across East Africa, with LOOP Digital Financial Services as the title sponsor, in partnership with the Kenya Cycling Federation.