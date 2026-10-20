African podcasts generate higher engagement but earn less, report finds

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 20 – African podcasts attract higher audience engagement than content in major international markets but earn significantly less from advertising, according to a new report by SemaBOX.

The Creative Africa Intelligence Report 2026 estimates that 330 podcast episodes and videos published between June 2025 and July 2026 generated more than $900,000 in advertising value. The same audience attention could have been worth more than $2.3 million if priced at rates in markets such as the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

The report estimates the difference at about $1.4 million, describing it as a “geography discount” driven by lower advertising rates in African markets rather than poor content performance.

The study analysed 227 YouTube videos and 103 Spotify episodes. It found that the YouTube content recorded a weighted engagement rate of 2.75%, above the 1.5% to 2.2% benchmark in higher-paying markets.

Despite the stronger engagement, the sample’s blended advertising rate was about 71% lower than the comparator markets. The discount varied across countries, reaching about sevenfold in Kenya and Nigeria and almost elevenfold in Ghana, Uganda, Tanzania, Senegal and Egypt. The report used a shared estimated rate for the latter markets because reliable country-specific benchmarks were unavailable.

SemaBOX founder and Chief Executive Officer Dan Aceda said African creators were producing content that attracted audiences but were not receiving comparable advertising revenue because of structural barriers.

The report also found that access to platform monetisation remains limited. During the study period, Spotify’s Partner Program was unavailable across all African markets, while YouTube’s Partner Program operated in only 13 of the continent’s 54 countries.

Using its modelled advertising values, the report estimates that the sample could support about 890 monthly income equivalents of $100 each over the 14-month study period at higher-market rates, compared with about 352 at current rates, without additional views.

However, the report cautions that these figures are estimates of potential advertising value, not verified creator earnings. Its calculations use upper-end advertising rates and a sample partly selected based on engagement.

It warns that the gap could widen as African podcast audiences grow by an estimated 20% to 28% annually, compared with growth of 7% to 14% in the infrastructure used to monetise them.

The report recommends that international brands increase spending on African podcasts, while investors support advertising technology, audience measurement, content distribution and creator payment systems.

It also calls on YouTube and Spotify to expand monetisation access on the continent, proposing a phased Spotify Partner Program pilot in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. Policymakers are urged to improve transparency around advertising rates and creator payments.

Baraza Media Lab Executive Director Eric Kinaga said African creators needed stronger institutions and support systems to turn their work into sustainable businesses.

The report estimates that Africa produces about 710,000 podcast publications annually, based on an estimated 10,000 open RSS feeds and 20,000 YouTube channels. It cautions that this is a scenario rather than a verified total because the figures have not been deduplicated.