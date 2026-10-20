SRC proposes linking civil servants’ rewards to measurable results

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20 – The Salaries and Remuneration Commission is seeking to strengthen the link between public servants’ rewards and measurable performance as part of proposed reforms to improve accountability and service delivery.

In a statement, SRC said its Revised Framework for Recognising Productivity and Performance in the Public Service provides a structured approach to evaluating institutional and individual achievements before recognising public officers.

The Commission says financial rewards should be based on verifiable evidence, objective performance assessments and demonstrated achievement of set targets.

It further cautions that any resulting costs must be financially sustainable, with recognition designed to encourage genuine productivity improvements rather than routine activities or the mere absorption of allocated budgets.

The proposed framework will be discussed alongside the Draft National Productivity and Performance Bill, 2026, and the Draft National Productivity Management Policy, 2026, during public participation forums scheduled for October 21 and 23.

The forums will be held at ten regional venues covering all 47 counties.

SRC says the consultations will provide an opportunity for stakeholders and members of the public to contribute practical, evidence-based proposals on how productivity and performance should be measured, managed and rewarded across the public sector.