Kenya to host African air forces exercise to test disaster response

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 — Kenya will host a multinational African air forces exercise in 2027 aimed at testing the ability of participating countries to coordinate air operations during flood emergencies and other humanitarian disasters.

The inaugural Association of African Air Forces Command Post and Field Training Exercise (AAAFEX 2027) will take place in Nairobi, Kisumu and Busia, combining operational planning simulations with live-flying exercises to strengthen multinational disaster response capabilities.

The Kenya Air Force (KAF) is coordinating preparations with the US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) and the AAAF Secretariat, as participating nations work towards improving the deployment of air assets and coordination during emergencies.

The exercise will be the first by the association to integrate a Command Post Exercise with a live-fly Field Training Exercise, allowing participating air forces to test how plans translate into coordinated operations on the ground and in the air.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said the initiative would strengthen interoperability and improve Africa’s capacity to respond swiftly to humanitarian emergencies and emerging security challenges.

“Strengthening multinational air power cooperation and operational interoperability is critical to enhancing Africa’s capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to humanitarian emergencies and emerging security challenges,” the KDF said.

Preparations advanced during a trilateral meeting held at Kenya Air Force Headquarters on October 15, attended by representatives of the three partners.

The visiting delegation was led by Major General Melissa Coburn, representing the AAAF Co-Chair, alongside AAAF Secretary General Colonel Kristin Cullinan and Co-Secretary General Group Captain Olakule Bankole.

They were received by Kenya Air Force Commander Major General Bernard Waliaula and an exercise planning team led by Exercise Director and Laikipia Air Base Commander Brigadier Hillary Kipkurui.

The meeting reviewed planning milestones, resource commitments by participating countries and operational coordination arrangements.

Discussions focused on developing realistic training scenarios, integrating command-and-control systems and ensuring the effective deployment of air assets during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

Simulated flood emergencies will form a key part of the exercise, testing the participating forces’ ability to coordinate their responses across national boundaries.

Waliaula and Coburn commended the progress made by the planning teams and called for accelerated preparations, highlighting the need for realistic scenarios, effective resource integration and lessons that could improve future multinational operations.

The KDF said the engagement reinforced Kenya’s role in advancing regional air power cooperation and strengthening Africa’s collective capacity to respond to complex humanitarian emergencies.

Operating under the AAAF motto Nguvu Pamoja — meaning “Collective Strength” — AAAFEX 2027 is expected to provide a platform for African air forces to turn partnerships into practical capabilities for disaster response and regional resilience.