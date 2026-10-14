NDMU urges disaster risk reduction in development planning

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 14 — The National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) has called for disaster risk reduction to be integrated into development planning and investment, warning that projects that overlook potential hazards could expose communities to new vulnerabilities.

NDMU Director Dr Duncan Onyango said financing resilience should be treated as a development priority rather than an optional undertaking or an expense.

He said decisions on housing, land use, drainage, roads, bridges, schools, markets and other critical infrastructure must be guided by reliable risk data to ensure development gains are not undermined by disasters.

Speaking during the national commemoration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) at Nyayo Gardens in Nakuru, Onyango called for stronger development controls, protection of environmentally sensitive areas, biodiversity conservation and resilient construction.

He said investments should contribute to safer settlements and sustainable livelihoods, rather than create new risks for communities.

Onyango was accompanied by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Nakuru County Commissioner Loyford Kibaara and other senior national and county government officials.

Stronger early warning systems

Onyango said strengthening the transition from early warning to early action, supported by targeted alerts, was critical to reducing disaster risks and protecting lives.

“Risk information must reach the people who need it in a timely, understandable and accessible manner. Households and communities must know what actions to take, where to seek assistance and how to protect lives and livelihoods,” he said.

He said deliberations during the three-day 12th National Symposium for Disaster Risk Reduction, held ahead of the national commemoration, provided an opportunity for stakeholders to strengthen approaches to disaster management.

Onyango called for continued investment in multi-hazard early warning systems, impact-based forecasting, community-based communication, anticipatory action and preparedness measures to enable people to respond before hazards escalate into disasters.

He stressed that communities should be central to disaster risk reduction, noting that households and local residents possess valuable knowledge of their environments, vulnerabilities and coping mechanisms.

“Their participation should not be limited to receiving information or assistance. Communities should be actively involved in identifying risks, shaping solutions and monitoring progress,” he said.

The director also called for greater attention to the needs of children, women, older people and persons living with disabilities, saying risk communication, evacuation arrangements, temporary shelters and emergency services must be accessible to everyone without discrimination.

Structures on drainage channels

Governor Susan Kihika said her administration would strengthen weather monitoring, public advisories, drainage maintenance and coordination with emergency response agencies to protect lives and property.

She warned that enforcement action would be taken against people who had erected structures over drainage trenches and along waterways, saying such developments could undermine efforts to manage flood risks.

“Some people in this city have constructed kiosks on top of drainage trenches. The enforcement department will demolish such illegal structures without notice,” Kihika warned.

Her remarks underscored the importance of enforcing land-use regulations and keeping drainage corridors clear as part of broader efforts to reduce the impact of flooding and other hazards.

The national commemoration brought renewed focus to the need to integrate disaster preparedness into everyday development decisions, strengthen community participation and ensure infrastructure investments account for the risks facing vulnerable populations.