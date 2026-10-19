IGAD backs One Health drive to detect animal disease outbreaks before they reach humans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is stepping up regional efforts to detect animal disease outbreaks before they spread to humans, through a new initiative to strengthen veterinary laboratories and improve cross-border health surveillance across 11 African countries.

The programme seeks to build a network of trained laboratory auditors and mentors to improve diagnostic standards, identify gaps in veterinary facilities and support laboratories working towards accreditation.

Implemented under the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Programme, with support from the World Bank, the initiative brings together IGAD and the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) to strengthen regional preparedness through the One Health approach, which links human, animal and environmental health.

A training-of-trainers workshop in Kenya has brought together representatives from nine of the 11 participating countries to develop the expertise needed to assess animal health laboratories, train laboratory personnel and extend technical support to facilities at national and subnational levels.

IGAD Senior Medical Epidemiologist Waqo Gufu Boru said stronger animal health surveillance would allow countries to identify potential disease threats earlier and give human health authorities more time to prepare for possible outbreaks.

“With a strong surveillance system in animal health, you can pick (up an outbreak) before it reaches human beings,” Boru said.

He cited Ebola, mpox and influenza as examples, highlighting the need for closer collaboration between animal and human health systems, alongside environmental surveillance to identify other potential disease threats.”

Boru said IGAD was working with participating countries to strengthen coordination mechanisms that connect institutions responsible for human health, animal health and the environment, enabling them to share information and coordinate emergency responses.

IGAD Head of Health Unit Dr Mohamed Elduma said the regional approach was designed to address disease threats at their source rather than concentrate only on treating human infections after an outbreak had occurred.

“If we didn’t address the issue at the source, you might not solve the problem. Treating humans only might not help at all,” Elduma said.

The programme will use the QualiPATH framework, a stepwise system for assessing and improving animal health laboratories’ quality management systems as they progress towards accreditation.

Boru said baseline assessments were expected to begin in five countries in November 2026, with assessments in the remaining participating countries to follow in 2027.

The findings will guide further training, technical support and mentorship.

Kenya is among the countries seeking to expand its capacity under the programme.

Kenya’s Deputy of Veterinary Services Romona Ndanyi said the country had nine qualified laboratory auditors, an insufficient number to support existing government veterinary laboratories and growing demand from county-level facilities.

Kenya began working towards animal health laboratory accreditation in 2017 and had accredited three laboratories under the Directorate of Veterinary Services by 2022.

Ndanyi said the laboratories had maintained their ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation.

However, she cited inadequate funding, shortages of laboratory personnel and difficulties maintaining specialised equipment as persistent challenges.

Retirements and staff attrition have also reduced the number of available auditors, limiting the capacity to assess and mentor additional facilities.

Ndanyi said three Kenyan participants were undergoing training under the current programme, with the aim of expanding the pool of specialists who can support laboratory assessments and train others.

The regional initiative covers 11 countries across eastern, southern and central Africa, with Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Sao Tome and Principe represented at the workshop.

IGAD is responsible for the programme’s multisectoral coordination, including links with veterinary, agricultural and environmental institutions, while ECSA-HC supports the health-sector component.

The trained specialists are expected to conduct laboratory assessments, provide ongoing mentorship and cascade their knowledge to facilities at subnational levels.