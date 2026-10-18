IGAD urges East African states to tackle E-Waste as global discarded electronics hit 62 bn kilos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has urged countries across the region to strengthen electronic waste collection and recycling systems as digital adoption increases the challenge of safely disposing of discarded devices.

The regional bloc called on governments, businesses and citizens to repair, reuse and responsibly recycle electronic equipment instead of throwing it away, warning that hazardous materials from discarded electronics pose risks to people and the environment.

In a message following International E-Waste Day, observed annually on October 14, IGAD said the region’s digital transformation must be matched by sustainable waste management practices.

“As the IGAD region advances its digital transformation, we must ensure that progress remains sustainable,” the IGAD Secretariat said.

The organisation called for efforts to extend the lifespan of electronic devices, strengthen e-waste collection systems and prevent hazardous materials from contaminating ecosystems.

The appeal comes amid a growing global electronic waste challenge.

The world generated a record 62 billion kilogrammes of e-waste in 2022, equivalent to an average of 7.8 kilogrammes per person, according to the Global E-waste Monitor 2024.

Only 22.3 per cent, or 13.8 billion kilogrammes, was documented as formally collected and recycled in an environmentally sound manner.

The volume of e-waste generated annually nearly doubled between 2010 and 2022, outpacing the growth in documented formal collection and recycling by almost five times.

The increase has been linked to rapid technological advancement, rising consumption, short device lifespans, limited repair options and inadequate waste management infrastructure.

International E-Waste Day was established in 2018 by the Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Forum to raise awareness about the growing problem and encourage responsible disposal of electronic equipment.

This year’s theme, “Recycle it all, no matter how small!”, highlights the importance of recycling even small electronic items that are often discarded with ordinary household rubbish.

IGAD’s appeal places responsibility on governments, the private sector and individual consumers to improve how electronic devices are handled at the end of their useful lives.

The bloc said extending device lifespans and improving collection systems would help protect communities and ecosystems while supporting a more sustainable digital future across the region.