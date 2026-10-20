Kayole Starlets forward joins Turkish club

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Kayole Starlets forward Calta Nasambu has secured a move to Turkish women’s football club Haymana Spor Kulübü, marking a significant milestone in her career and underscoring the international opportunities created through the Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament.

The 21-year-old departed for Turkey on Monday, October 20, to join the club, which competes in the Turkish Women’s Football Super League. Her contract runs from October 2026 to May 2027, with an option for an extension.

Nasambu previously featured for Barcelona Ladies SC in Laikipia before joining Kayole Starlets in February 2026. She moved to the Nairobi-based side alongside her former Barcelona teammates Sonia Wambui and Naomi Nanjala.

Since joining the Starlets, Nasambu has played a key role in the team’s campaign, helping them finish sixth in the Kenyan Women’s Premier League last season.

“This is a dream come true. It has always been my prayer to play outside the country, and today, I am heading to Turkey. I believe this is just the beginning, and I will do my best to go even further.

“Safaricom taking me to Spain through Chapa Dimba opened the door to international opportunities, and I cannot thank them enough. I am also grateful to Barcelona Ladies SC and Kayole Starlets for believing in me and giving me a platform to showcase my talent,” said Nasambu.

At Haymana Spor Kulübü, Nasambu will reunite with former Kayole Starlets teammates Lavin Achola and Euphrasier Shilwatso, who joined the Turkish outfit in August.

Nasambu first rose to prominence during the fourth edition of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament, where she represented Barcelona Ladies SC and finished as the competition’s top scorer, helping her team qualify for the national finals in Kisumu.

Her impressive performances at the regional and national finals earned her a place in the Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars squad that travelled to Huesca, Spain, in 2025 for a week-long training camp.

While in Spain, she also earned an opportunity to train with Huesca’s women’s first team after impressing during friendly matches played as part of the tour.

Born and raised in Sikhendu, Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, Nasambu developed her football career at Barcelona Ladies SC in Laikipia under the guidance of coach Emman Wafula Gullit before moving to Kayole Starlets, where she continued to hone her skills and showcase her talent.

Kayole Starlets team manager Faith Odit described Nasambu as one of the club’s most talented players, expressing confidence in her ability to thrive at the next level.

“Calta is one of the most talented players at Kayole Starlets. The way she controls and possesses the ball clearly shows that she has a bright future ahead of her.

“As a club, we are happy that she has earned the opportunity to join Turkish women’s football club Haymana Spor Kulübü for the remainder of the season. I wish her all the best as she takes this important step in her career,” said Odit.

Safaricom Chapa Dimba is a nationwide football tournament targeting young people aged 14 to 17, providing a platform for emerging players to showcase their talent and compete at a high level.

The initiative also seeks to connect promising footballers with professional development opportunities and pathways to advance their careers, both on and off the pitch.