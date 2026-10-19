CAS announce date for verdict on Senegal, Morocco tussle over 2025 Afcon title

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19, 2026 – The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) is set to issue a final ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the end of November this year.

In a statement, the court said deliberations on the appeal filed by Senegal are ongoing, with the process expected to last several weeks.

“The Panel have begun and continue their deliberations. The CAS arbitrators have decided to issue a complete ruling which includes legal grounds, known as a CAS Award. This process will require several weeks, with the CAS Award expected at the end of November 2026,” the statement read.

Moreover, CAS warned against speculations over its upcoming verdict, urging interested parties and fans alike to refer to its official channels for any updates.

“Only information provided through CAS channels is considered official and any announcement concerning this case will be published on the CAS website,” CAS said.

Senegal filed a case with the court following a decision by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to strip them of the continental title in March this year, and award the same to Morocco.

The decision followed a highly combative final in Rabat in which Senegalese players stormed out of the pitch after the Atlas Lions were awarded a penalty in the dying embers of the game.

Teranga Lions then returned to the pitch, following internal discussions, going on to win 1-0 in extra time courtesy of Pape Gueye’s screamer.

That goal came off the back of Brahim Diaz’s poorly-attempted panenka, which Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy comfortably saved.

However, in the aftermath of the bad-tempered final, the hosts protested the conduct of their opponents on the day, accusing them of unsportsmanship.

Quoting articles 82 and 84 of its statutes, the continental body stated that the West Africans were guilty of leaving the field of play without the referee’s authorization.

Subsequently, Morocco were awarded a 3-0 victory.