Kenya confirms 9th Ebola case as US issues travel advisory

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20 – Kenya has confirmed a ninth case of Ebola, with the latest patient being a 24-year-old man and close relative of the first victim, who is already in quarantine.

Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said the man tested positive on October 19 after developing symptoms while in quarantine. He was immediately isolated and started treatment.

The latest case brings the total number of confirmed cases to nine, including the first patient who died.

Three of those infected are healthcare workers, while the others are relatives of the deceased first victim, who arrived in Kenya from the Democratic Republic of Congo through Uganda about two weeks ago.

Dr Amoth said all nine cases are linked to the same cluster and there is currently no evidence of transmission outside the group.

The eight patients under treatment are responding well, with all of them reported to have improved significantly and remaining stable under close observation.

Kenya has also received 500 doses of medicines to support treatment of the confirmed patients.

Contact tracing has now covered 134 of the 135 people identified as contacts. They have all been traced and placed in quarantine, representing 99.3 per cent of the contacts identified so far.

The number of contacts is expected to grow as more cases are confirmed and their contacts added to the tracing list.

The Ministry has meanwhile stepped up preparedness in counties considered at high risk of the disease.

Medical supplies, including gowns, gloves, face shields, boots, sample collection and transport kits, diagnostic kits and thermometers, have been distributed to 12 very high-risk and 16 high-risk counties.

A dedicated laboratory has also been set up at the Kenyatta National Hospital Infectious Disease Unit to handle routine testing for patients under Ebola care.

This is intended to ensure the main hospital laboratory is not overwhelmed by Ebola-positive samples and can continue providing services to other patients.

Dr Amoth said there has been no transmission within quarantine facilities and that healthcare workers treating Ebola patients are fully protected.

Kenya has not imposed restrictions on travel, trade or public gatherings.

The Ministry is urging anyone experiencing symptoms including fever, unusual tiredness, muscle or joint pains, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding to seek medical attention immediately or call the toll-free 719 line.

The outbreak has also triggered a response from the United States, which has advised its citizens to reconsider travel to Kenya.

The US State Department raised its travel advisory for Kenya to Level 3, citing several risks, including the Ebola outbreak.

Meanwhile, contacts who entered quarantine on October 6 and remain well are expected to complete their 21-day monitoring period and start returning home from October 25.

The Ministry has appealed to communities to welcome them back, noting that anyone who completes the 21-day period without developing symptoms does not pose a risk of infection.