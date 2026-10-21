Actor Onyi Begins Three-Month Rehabilitation Programme at NACADA Centre

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Kenyan actor William Okore, popularly known as Onyi from the television comedy series The Real Househelps of Kawangware, has been admitted to the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) Rehabilitation Centre in Miritini, Mombasa, for a three-month rehabilitation programme.

Onyi’s admission was facilitated by politician and musician Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, who currently serves as a Commissioner in the Office of the Ombudsman and is a former NACADA Board Member.

The move highlights ongoing efforts to encourage people struggling with substance use disorders to seek professional help without fear of stigma or discrimination.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa welcomed the actor’s decision to seek treatment, describing it as a courageous step towards recovery.

He said Onyi’s admission demonstrated that substance use disorders are treatable health conditions and that recovery remains possible with appropriate support and intervention.

“We commend Onyi for taking this bold and commendable step toward recovery. His decision to seek help is a powerful reminder that substance use disorders are preventable and treatable health conditions, and that no one should feel ashamed to ask for support,” Omerikwa said.

He reaffirmed NACADA’s commitment to supporting people undergoing rehabilitation, adding that the authority’s facilities provide professional care and evidence-based interventions to help individuals rebuild their lives.

Omerikwa said Onyi’s decision could encourage other Kenyans experiencing similar challenges to seek assistance.

“This is what we mean when we say recovery is possible. Our centres are equipped with qualified professionals, evidence-based interventions, and a supportive environment that empowers individuals to rebuild their lives. Onyi’s journey will inspire many others to take that first step,” he added.

Jaguar expressed support for the actor, describing him as a talented entertainer whose recovery would be welcomed by his fans and the wider public.

He thanked NACADA for providing rehabilitation services and called on Kenyans to support people seeking treatment for substance use disorders.

“Onyi is a brother, a friend, and a gifted artist who has brought joy to millions of Kenyans through his craft. Today, we stand with him as he begins this important journey,” Jaguar said.

He urged the public to show compassion towards individuals struggling with substance use, warning that stigma can discourage people from seeking the help they need.

Jaguar said Onyi’s rehabilitation journey was also a reminder that people experiencing substance-related challenges deserve support and an opportunity to rebuild their lives.

The actor thanked NACADA, Jaguar and those who have supported him as he begins the three-month programme.

Onyi said he was determined to commit himself to the rehabilitation process and return to his career healthier and stronger.

“I want to thank NACADA for giving me this opportunity and for treating me with dignity and respect. I also want to thank Jaguar for being there for me when I needed him most,” he said.

“This is a new chapter in my life, and I am committed to doing the work. I want to come back stronger, healthier, and ready to entertain my fans again.”

He also encouraged people facing similar challenges to seek professional assistance, emphasising that asking for help should not be a source of shame.

“To anyone out there struggling, please know that it is okay to ask for help; there is hope,” Onyi said.

Onyi’s admission comes after NACADA validated its Community-Based Rehabilitation (CBR) Guidelines, which promote community-led recovery, reduced stigma and improved access to rehabilitation services.

The guidelines are intended to strengthen recovery-oriented support systems and encourage communities to play a greater role in helping individuals overcome substance use disorders.

NACADA continues to encourage Kenyans experiencing alcohol and drug-related challenges to seek assistance through its rehabilitation centres and community-based programmes.

The authority says its approach focuses on professional treatment, recovery and reintegration into society, with the broader goal of building a healthier Kenya where people can access support without fear of discrimination.