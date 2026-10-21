Jay-Z Reportedly Picks Himself To Headline Super Bowl LXI

According to recent reports, the hip-hop mogul and Roc Nation founder has made his boldest move yet in his partnership with the NFL: selecting himself to headline the 2027 Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

While neither the NFL nor Roc Nation has officially confirmed the choice, industry insiders indicate that after considering several top-tier pop acts—including Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber—the 56-year-old rap icon ultimately decided to step out from behind the executive desk and onto the world’s biggest stage.

From Curator to Center Stage

Since 2019, when Roc Nation partnered with the NFL to oversee and produce the league’s flagship musical entertainment, Jay-Z has operated as the ultimate tastemaker. Over the last six years, he has spearheaded curated performances featuring global superstars like Rihanna, Usher, Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny.

By bringing hip-hop, R&B, and Latin music to the forefront of the halftime show, Jay-Z fundamentally reshaped the NFL’s cultural presence. But stepping into the headline slot himself marks a major shift. It shifts his role from power broker directing traffic to superstar commanding 100 million live viewers.

The reported decision comes in the midst of a broader live-performance resurgence for Jay-Z. Although he hasn’t released a full-length solo album since 2017’s 4:44, he recently celebrated milestone anniversaries for his seminal works Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint with high-profile stadium shows across New York, London, and Paris.

With scheduled shows at SoFi Stadium later this year and an HBO retrospective documentary series keeping his legacy front and center, the stage is set for a massive career victory lap.

Predictably, a boss hiring himself for the biggest gig in television has sparked immediate commentary. Fans and music critics have debated the optics of the decision, with some calling it “the ultimate conflict of interest” and others questioning whether his recent catalog matches the immediate hit-making momentum of younger pop stars.

However, few can deny the sheer depth of Jay-Z’s catalog. With 24 Grammy Awards and dozens of culture-defining anthems—from “Empire State of Mind” to “99 Problems” and “Run This Town”—he possesses more than enough material to anchor a memorable 13-minute set. Furthermore, given his deep rolodex of collaborators (including his wife and two-time halftime veteran Beyoncé), speculation is already rife about the surprise guests who might join him.

If the reports hold true, Super Bowl LXI will feature more than just a halftime show—it will showcase a defining victory lap from the artist who went from Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects to running the biggest boardrooms in sports and entertainment.