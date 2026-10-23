Bellingham holds positive talks over new Real deal

MADRID, Spain, October 23, 2026 – England midfielder Jude Bellingham has held positive talks over extending his Real Madrid contract.

Bellingham, 23, has just over two-and-a-half years left on his current deal.

If all parties agree to renew, Bellingham would be committing his long-term future to the club, with Spanish media reporting the contract would run until 2031.

Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for 103m euros (£88.5m) in 2023, and has scored 49 goals in 152 games for the Spanish giants.

In his first season he helped Real win La Liga and the Champions League and has developed a reputation as one of Europe’s best midfielders.

He has started this season with three goals and three assists in nine games under Jose Mourinho.

That followed a strong showing at the World Cup in the summer, when he scored seven goals as England finished third – helping him win the national team’s men’s player of the year.

‘Improved contract reflects standing at Real’

Elizabeth Conway

Spanish football reporter

Bellingham’s performances across his three completed La Liga seasons at Real Madrid underline his importance to the club.

His debut campaign in 2023-24 was particularly impressive, with 19 goals and six assists in 28 appearances as he helped them win the league title.

His goalscoring numbers subsequently declined, registering nine goals and eight assists in 2024-25, but he still demonstrated his ability to contribute creatively as well as in front of goal.

He added six goals and four assists in the league in 2025-26 amongst numerous injury setbacks, and his early season contributions in 2026-27 provide further evidence of his attacking threat.

Bellingham has evolved since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, moving from a prolific goalscoring midfielder in his debut campaign to a player whose influence also comes through his creativity, work-rate and tactical versatility.

His ability to deliver in decisive moments has helped establish him as a fan favourite among the Real Madrid supporters, who have embraced his passion, commitment and impact on the pitch.

His popularity – combined with his importance to the team – makes him a valuable asset for the club both on and off the field.

An improved contract would reflect his standing within the squad and help Real Madrid secure the long-term future of a player expected to remain central to their ambitions domestically and in Europe.

At 23, Bellingham also has several of his peak playing years ahead of him so a renewal is a potentially significant investment in the club’s future.