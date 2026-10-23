Sifuna steals the show with thunderous CUEA graduation welcome

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna received a thunderous welcome at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) graduation ceremony on Friday, in a show of public support as he eyes the presidency in the 2027 election.

The crowd erupted into applause when the university’s Vice-Chancellor Prof. Elias Omondi Opongo mentioned Sifuna among those attending the institution’s 45th graduation ceremony.

Sifuna has increasingly attracted attention among young Kenyans, many of whom view him as a possible alternative to the current political leadership.

His outspoken criticism of the government has helped raise his profile, particularly among voters calling for political change.

However, his presidential ambitions face a major test. Opposition leaders have yet to unite behind a single candidate, leaving questions about whether Sifuna can secure the political backing needed to mount a serious challenge against Ruto.

The senator has also faced growing criticism from the President in recent days.

Other leaders who attended the ceremony included Professor Kivutha Kibwana, Chancellor of the African Leadership University.

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana was also among the graduates, receiving a Master of Arts degree.