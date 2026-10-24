KenGen appoints Ronoh Kibet Charles as next CEO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has appointed Ronoh Kibet Charles as its next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2027.

Kibet, who currently serves as the company’s General Manager for Commercial Services, will succeed Eng. Peter Waweru Njenga, who is retiring.

KenGen said the appointment followed a competitive recruitment process and that a transition period would allow for a smooth handover.

Kibet has more than 17 years of experience in geothermal development, project delivery and commercial strategy. His current responsibilities include energy markets, investments, new business, partnerships and sustainability.

He has also been involved in expanding KenGen’s international consultancy services and developing the Olkaria Green Energy Park.

His appointment comes as KenGen seeks to diversify its business beyond electricity generation. During Njenga’s tenure, the company reported a profit after tax of Sh10.48 billion in the 2025 financial year and expanded its geothermal consultancy work, including projects in Eswatini.

Kibet holds a bachelor’s degree in telecommunication and information engineering and a master’s degree in project management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. He is also a certified Project Management Professional.

He has completed an organisational leadership programme at Harvard Business School and executive education courses at IESE Business School in Spain, the University of Cape Town and Strathmore Business School.