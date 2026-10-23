Naivas signs deals with seven TVET institutions to boost retail skills, jobs

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 23 – Naivas has formalised partnerships with seven Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions to strengthen skills development and expand employment opportunities for young Kenyans in the retail sector.

The agreements provide a framework for collaboration in curriculum development, industrial attachments, recruitment and knowledge sharing between the retailer and the institutions.

Naivas Chief Executive Officer Andreas Von Paleske said the partnerships reflected the retailer’s commitment to developing local talent and creating career opportunities for young people.

He said collaboration with training institutions was helping bridge the gap between classroom learning and workplace requirements, particularly in specialised retail operations such as bakery and deli services.

Naivas has recruited more than 300 graduates and students from the partner institutions into its stores across the country.

The retailer has also involved its bakery and deli specialists in reviewing training curricula to align them with industry standards and operational needs. Students have gained practical experience through industrial attachments at Naivas stores.

The formal agreements are expected to strengthen cooperation in training, internships and recruitment, as employers seek workers with skills that match the demands of the labour market.

The partnerships have also extended to commercial arrangements, with the participating institutions engaging Naivas as a supplier and retail partner.

The Principal Secretary for Technical and Vocational Education and Training said collaboration between industry and training institutions was essential in equipping graduates with practical, market-relevant skills.

The PS said such partnerships could help improve graduate employability by aligning training with the needs of employers while supporting workforce development and economic growth.

The signing ceremony was attended by Naivas executives, representatives of the seven institutions, government officials and stakeholders from the education and retail sectors.