Naivas Ranked Kenya’s No. 1 Supermarket Brand in Superbrands 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 — Naivas Limited has been recognised as the No. 1 supermarket brand in Kenya and the sixth strongest brand in the country across all sectors in the 2026 Superbrands East Africa ranking.

The recognition is based on quality, reliability and distinction as rated by Kenyan consumers through research conducted by Kantar. It underscores the trust shoppers place in Naivas and celebrates the colleagues and partners who help deliver the Naivas experience every day.

The Superbrands East Africa team will formally present the 2026–2028 Superbrands certificate to the Naivas Chief Executive Officer today at Naivas Head Office.

“This recognition belongs to the millions of customers who choose Naivas every day, as well as our colleagues and partners who work tirelessly to serve them. Being ranked Kenya’s No. 1 supermarket brand and sixth among the country’s strongest brands is an honour, but more importantly, it is a responsibility to keep earning that trust through quality, reliability and a consistently strong customer experience,” said the Naivas Chief Executive Officer.

The Superbrands recognition comes as Naivas continues to record strong financial performance. Net profit for the year ended June 2026 rose 41.7% to KSh3.37 billion from KSh2.38 billion in the previous year, while sales grew 11% to KSh123.66 billion, according to IBL Group’s 2026 Integrated Report.

For Naivas, the accolade is also a celebration of Kenyan retail. As a proudly homegrown brand, the company remains focused on delivering fresh, affordable and convenient shopping experiences while building lasting connections with the communities it serves.