Naivas pledges to shield shoppers from rising costs ahead of Christmas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – Naivas Supermarkets says it will seek to absorb rising operating costs and work with suppliers to keep prices affordable as households prepare for the Christmas season amid recent fuel price increases.

The retailer says it will pursue internal cost savings and negotiate with business partners rather than automatically pass higher costs to consumers, as it rolls out its annual Kikwetu Kila Siku campaign featuring cars, shopping vouchers, electronics, goats and chickens.

The campaign, which officially launched on Saturday, October 17, at Greenspan Mall, comes at a time when higher transport and distribution costs could put pressure on household budgets and retailers’ margins.

Naivas Chief Commercial Officer Jorsen Patten said the supermarket had previously absorbed some cost increases to protect shoppers and intended to maintain that approach during the current period.

“In April, if you remember, the prices had jumped. What did Naivas do during our Kikwetu campaign? We cushioned the consumer,” Patten said.

“We did not raise the prices. We actually absorbed most of those prices ourselves and ensured that we truly deliver our promise to our consumers of saving them money.”

Patten said the retailer would seek efficiencies across its operations and work with suppliers to limit the impact of rising costs, although he did not disclose the proportion of additional expenses the business could absorb or how long the approach could be sustained.

He added that Naivas would continue offering promotions across product categories, with food and household essentials expected to feature prominently as demand shifts towards Christmas celebrations.

The assurances come as retailers navigate the balance between protecting market share through competitive pricing and maintaining profitability in a potentially more expensive operating environment.

Naivas did not provide specific price commitments or identify the products that would receive additional discounts during the festive period.

The Kikwetu Kila Siku campaign builds on an initiative that has featured in the supermarket’s annual calendar since 2011. This year’s edition emphasizes everyday shopping, family gatherings and Kenyan food traditions while rewarding customers through a range of prizes.

Head of Marketing Florence Saronge said the rewards were intended to recognize repeat customers, with participation open to Naivas loyalty customers. The retailer said eligibility requirements, campaign dates and winner-selection procedures would be communicated through its official channels.

The supermarket also signaled plans for a major promotional campaign in November, traditionally a key shopping period ahead of the festive season.