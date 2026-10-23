Kenya among African markets targeted by Moscow exporters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Moscow companies have signed 81 export contracts worth 6.3 billion Russian roubles (about Sh10.5 billion) with partners in 15 African countries since 2019, according to the Moscow Export Center.

The centre, which supports businesses from the Russian capital in overseas markets, said exports to Africa through its programmes reached 2.2 billion roubles in the first nine months of 2026.

Moscow accounted for 43.1 percent of Russia’s exports of high-value-added products to Africa last year, the centre said.

Egypt was the largest destination for exports supported by the centre, accounting for 2.6 billion roubles across 38 contracts. Other markets include Congo, Sudan, Algeria, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Morocco, Tanzania, Libya, Kenya, Burundi, Angola and Cameroon.

The centre said Kenya and Algeria recorded the strongest growth in exports this year, although it did not provide figures for either market.

Products shipped to African countries include medical equipment, veterinary medicines, skincare products, water treatment equipment and digital services. Moscow companies also export cybersecurity solutions, including systems designed to protect against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Moscow Export Center Director General Vitaly Stepanov said the city had signed 81 contracts with African partners since its support programmes were expanded to the continent in 2019.

The centre said it had provided 1,670 services to Moscow companies seeking to enter African markets, including trade missions, training and financial support.

In October, the centre is scheduled to host a trade mission involving Kenyan partners. Moscow will also host its first international conference, “Moscow–Africa: Business Ties for Mutual Development,” on October 30.

The centre was established by the Moscow government in 2017 to help local businesses sell their products and services in international markets.