KenGen seeks 200 investors for green energy projects at Naivasha conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 15 – KenGen is seeking to attract investment into renewable energy and industrial projects at a conference scheduled for November 24 to 27 at its Olkaria Geothermal Spa in Naivasha.

The Sustainable Energy Conference 2026 is expected to bring together more than 1,500 delegates from over 80 countries, including 200 investors, 40 financiers, power producers and policymakers.

KenGen Acting Managing Director and CEO Ronoh Kibet said the conference would focus on securing funding for energy projects and using electricity to support manufacturing and job creation.

“Our ambition is to move from dialogue to deals, from commitments to capital, and from potential to projects,” Kibet said during the launch on Thursday.

He said Africa needed more investment to develop its energy resources, noting that about 600 million people on the continent still lack access to electricity.

KenGen has an installed generation capacity of 1,786 megawatts, with about 90 percent coming from renewable sources, mainly geothermal, hydro and wind.

The company is also developing the KenGen Green Energy Park at Olkaria, which is intended to use geothermal power to support manufacturing and other industrial activities.

The four-day conference will focus on financing, trade, networking and sharing experiences in the energy sector.