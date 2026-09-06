Two women arrested at JKIA with 658 grams of suspected gold concealed under hijab, in bra

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 — Detectives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have arrested two women after they allegedly attempted to smuggle nearly 658 grams of suspected gold out of Kenya on a flight to Dubai.

The two suspects, were intercepted early Friday as they prepared to board an Emirates flight, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The multi-agency team recovered a 541-gram gold bar that investigators said had been concealed in one of the suspect’s hair, wrapped with a hairband and tucked beneath her hijab.

Her alleged accomplice, was found carrying a 116.79-gram gold pellet concealed inside her bra, bringing the total weight of the recovered suspected gold to approximately 658 grams.

“Two women are behind bars after a multi-agency team at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) foiled an alleged attempt to smuggle 658 grams of gold out of the country,” the DCI said Sunday.

The suspects were taken into custody and are undergoing processing pending arraignment as investigations continue into the suspected mineral-smuggling operation.

The arrests come as authorities intensify efforts to disrupt networks involved in the illegal extraction and movement of precious minerals, particularly through international travel routes.

The DCI said it was working with multi-agenc partners to dismantle illegal mining and mineral-smuggling networks and prevent the criminal exploitation of Kenya’s natural resources.

“The DCI, working jointly with multi-agency partners, remains relentless in dismantling illegal mining and mineral smuggling networks, protecting Kenya’s precious natural resources from criminal exploitation,” the agency said.