Kisii Woman Rep Dorice Aburi Urges Parents to Give Teen Mothers a Second Chance in School

KISII, Kenya Sep 7 – Kisii Woman Representative Dorice Donya Aburi has urged parents and guardians to support teenage mothers who drop out of school, saying they should be given an opportunity to resume their education and realise their potential.

Speaking during a women’s meeting in Bonchari, Aburi said the increasing number of teenage mothers leaving school was worrying and called for greater support for affected girls.

The legislator, who is seeking the Bonchari parliamentary seat, said teenage pregnancy should not permanently end a girl’s education.

“We have honourable members who gave birth when they were in school and their parents supported them to return to school. It is not an offence for a child to get a child and return to school,” Aburi said.

She challenged parents to avoid stigmatising teenage mothers and instead help them overcome the challenges that may prevent them from returning to school.

Aburi also called on parents whose children have been defiled to report the cases and pursue justice, warning against attempts to silence victims or compromise offenders.

She said some parents intimidate children into keeping quiet about sexual abuse, a situation she warned could leave victims traumatised and discourage them from seeking help.

“Some parents blame their defiled children and give them bad examples. The victims are despised and stigmatised wherever they are. They fear speaking up and suffer quietly,” she said.

Aburi urged families to protect children who experience sexual abuse and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable rather than allowing cases to be settled outside the justice system.

The lawmaker also weighed in on the government’s position on foreign small-scale traders operating in Kenya, backing President William Ruto’s directive that foreign traders should follow the required legal and licensing procedures.

Aburi argued that foreigners seeking to conduct business in Kenya should comply with the country’s laws and obtain the necessary licences.

She said the government’s position was intended to ensure Kenyan citizens benefit from economic opportunities while maintaining proper regulation of businesses operated by foreign nationals.

“Every country has its structures. When the foreigners came to Kenya, it was not by accident. They have to be in the country legally,” Aburi said.

Her remarks come as the Bonchari political contest begins to take shape, with Aburi positioning herself for the parliamentary race while continuing to champion issues affecting women, children and young people in Kisii County.