Bolt rewards top drivers in Nairobi, Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9— Ride-hailing company Bolt has rewarded top-performing drivers in Nairobi and Mombasa with fuel and vehicle service vouchers, tyres and other incentives, as drivers contend with rising operating costs, road safety concerns and changing customer expectations.

The recognition, held during Customer Service Week, highlights the role of drivers in maintaining service quality while drawing attention to the operational pressures facing car and motorcycle taxi operators.

Arthur Gacharia, Bolt’s Senior Operations Manager, said drivers play a central role in shaping customer experiences, making their performance critical to the company’s service delivery.

“Drivers are often the first and last point of contact in a ride-hailing journey, and their work directly shapes the experience a customer has,” Gacharia said.

He said the awards were intended to acknowledge the time, effort and responsibility involved in providing reliable services.

The recognised drivers, each of whom has spent at least six months on the platform, included car and boda boda operators.

The awards were presented at Bolt’s Nairobi Driver Engagement Centre, where drivers also received breakfast, T-shirts and reflective vests as part of activities marking the week.

One of the recognised drivers, Samson Ouma, said maintaining good customer ratings requires discipline and consistency, crediting both the company and passengers for supporting drivers’ work.

“Maintaining good ratings takes discipline, consistency and a strong commitment to our work,” Ouma said, adding that passenger trust motivates drivers to improve their services.

Road safety initiatives

Beyond the awards, Bolt has pursued initiatives targeting road safety and the cost of operating motorcycles on its platform.

Through a partnership with the Kenya Red Cross, the company has trained 75 boda boda riders in first aid and emergency response skills to help them respond to road accidents and other emergencies.

The initiative is being monitored and evaluated to assess whether it can be expanded.

Bolt has also partnered with M-KOPA to support drivers transitioning to electric motorcycles, with the financing arrangement enabling thousands of drivers to access the vehicles with lower upfront financing requirements.

Electric motorcycles could help operators reduce running and maintenance expenses compared with petrol-powered alternatives, although the savings depend on factors such as charging costs, usage patterns and financing terms.

The company has also engaged driver representatives, policymakers and regulators on issues affecting drivers and the wider ride-hailing industry.