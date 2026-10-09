MPs raise accountability concerns over proposed AFC, Ford Foundation privileges

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 –Lawmakers have raised questions over proposed privileges and immunities for the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) and the Ford Foundation, seeking assurances that the arrangements will not undermine sovereignty, anti-corruption efforts and legal accountability.

The National Assembly Committee on Delegated Legislation has chaired by Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkonga, scrutinised the proposed Privileges and Immunities (Africa Finance Corporation) Order, 2026, and the Privileges and Immunities (Ford Foundation) Order, 2026.

This was during a meeting with Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Lawmakers questioned the scope of the proposed exemptions, their compatibility with Kenyan laws and whether national oversight institutions would retain their powers over the two organisations.

Vice-chairperson Robert Gichimu sought clarification on whether the privileges proposed for the AFC were comparable to those granted by other countries hosting the corporation.

Chepkonga also questioned why the AFC should receive special treatment compared with other foreign financial institutions operating in Kenya, noting that Nigerian banks had already established a presence in the country.

In a separate concern, MP Innocent Mugabe sought assurances that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) would retain the authority to intervene in cases involving suspected corruption.

The committee was informed that the AFC would operate in compliance with Kenyan laws under a framework comparable to the legal treatment accorded to diplomatic missions.

The proposed orders are intended to establish the legal framework for the two institutions’ operations in Kenya, although the committee’s scrutiny places the question of accountability at the centre of the debate over the privileges.

AFC eyes Sh260 billion in additional investment

During the meeting, AFC Director Fola Fagbule urged lawmakers to support the proposed order, arguing that establishing the corporation’s regional office in Nairobi would create significant economic opportunities for Kenya.

The corporation is targeting approximately Sh260 billion in additional investment through its Nairobi operations, with potential benefits for infrastructure development, capital mobilisation and the country’s ambition to strengthen its position as a regional financial hub.

Mudavadi urged the committee to consider the broader economic implications of hosting major international financial institutions, saying Kenya needed to position itself strategically within Africa’s evolving financial architecture.

“We are here to appeal to this Committee to keep in mind that these are opportunities that we should hold onto dearly,” Mudavadi said.

He cited the long-running Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor project as an example of the need to translate infrastructure development into tangible investment.

“We have had the LAPSSET projects for a long time. We are building many roads that are going out of the country, but the question is how many investments have been made in Lamu,” he said.

Fagbule said the AFC was supporting efforts to realise the LAPSSET project and called on Kenya to maximise the economic returns from major infrastructure investments.

The proposed AFC order would support a host-country arrangement paving the way for the corporation to establish its first regional office outside Lagos in Nairobi.

The anticipated investments could support infrastructure projects and create opportunities for local businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs and suppliers.

Ford Foundation order also under scrutiny

The committee also examined the proposed Privileges and Immunities (Ford Foundation) Order, 2026, which relates to the operations of the global philanthropic organisation in Kenya.

Members emphasised that any privileges granted to the foundation must be clearly defined and should not compromise national sovereignty, the application of Kenyan law or existing accountability mechanisms.

The deliberations reflect Parliament’s responsibility to scrutinise subsidiary legislation and assess whether proposed legal instruments are consistent with the law and protect the public interest.

The committee’s consideration of the two orders comes as the government seeks to attract international capital and strengthen Nairobi’s standing as a regional investment centre, while lawmakers insist that the pursuit of economic opportunities must be balanced with accountability and respect for Kenya’s legal framework.