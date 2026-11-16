Wetang’ula calls for action as 645 million face global hunger

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has challenged parliaments worldwide to turn food security commitments into concrete legislation, budget allocations, and effective oversight, warning that millions facing hunger cannot survive on political promises.

Wetang’ula said the Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition, being held in Nairobi, presented an opportunity for legislators to demonstrate how parliamentary decisions could address food insecurity and improve access to nutritious and affordable food.

“An empty plate is more than a sign of hunger. It challenges the conscience of nations and tests the institutions entrusted with public good. Promises cannot nourish a child, and a family cannot live on resolutions,” he said.

He said the responsibility of lawmakers was to ensure that policies and legislative frameworks translated into tangible improvements in households, particularly those struggling to access adequate food.

“We are therefore gathered here to ensure that our laws, budgets and oversight deliver something more tangible: food on the table and dignity in the home,” he added.

The Speaker called for closer cooperation between Parliament and the Executive, saying efforts to address hunger and malnutrition required sound legislation, adequate financing and accountability in the implementation of government programmes.

“Our shared responsibility is to ensure that sound laws support effective public policies, that those policies are adequately funded, and that rigorous oversight ensures that they are improving the lives of the people,” he said.

He challenged legislators to move beyond approving expenditure and focus on whether public resources allocated to food security were delivering measurable results.

“Parliament is obligated to give these constitutional guarantees practical effect through sound legislation, well-targeted budgets and oversight that examines results, not expenditure alone,” he said.

In a demonstration of Parliament’s commitment to the summit, Wetang’ula announced that the National Assembly had suspended its sittings on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow MPs to participate in the deliberations.

He described Nairobi’s hosting of the summit as a significant milestone, noting that it was the first time the global parliamentary gathering was being held on African soil.

“The choice of venue is more than ceremonial. It is fitting that a summit dedicated to ending hunger should convene in the institution entrusted with translating the people’s needs into national priorities, public expenditure and enforceable accountability,” he said.

Citing the 2026 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report released in July, Wetang’ula said an estimated 645 million people, representing 7.8 per cent of the global population, experienced hunger in 2025.

Although global hunger had declined for the third consecutive year, he warned that progress remained uneven, with Africa continuing to bear a disproportionate burden of food insecurity.

“More than half of the continent’s population, approximately 56.6 per cent, experience moderate or severe food insecurity, while nearly two-thirds of Africans cannot afford a healthy diet. Progress remains fragile and uneven,” he said.

The Speaker further warned that between 510 million and 520 million people could still be facing hunger globally by 2030, raising concerns over the world’s ability to achieve Sustainable Development Goal Two, which seeks to end hunger.

He said the projections underscored the need for urgent interventions to improve food production, distribution and affordability, alongside measures to ensure vulnerable populations could access nutritious diets.

Turning to Kenya’s constitutional obligations, Wetang’ula said access to food was a fundamental right rather than a government policy aspiration.

He cited Article 43(1)(c) of the Constitution, which guarantees every person the right to be free from hunger and to have adequate food of acceptable quality. Article 53(1)(c) guarantees every child the right to basic nutrition, while Article 21(2) requires the State to take legislative, policy and other measures towards the progressive realisation of constitutional rights.

“For Kenya, this constitutional promise carries particular significance. It obligates the country’s leadership to ensure that sound policies are put in place to reduce the cost of food production, minimise post-harvest losses, and ensure affordability and accessibility by all,” he said.

Wetang’ula said the Nairobi meeting would build on previous global parliamentary summits held in Madrid, Spain, in 2018, and Valparaíso, Chile, in 2023, which advanced the Global Parliamentary Pact Against Hunger and Malnutrition.

The two-day summit is focusing on three key areas: realising the right to food through inclusive development and social justice; improving access to safe, nutritious and affordable diets, including through effective school feeding programmes; and building inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems.

He challenged delegates to leave Nairobi with practical commitments that would strengthen support for smallholder farmers, improve storage infrastructure and market access, protect vulnerable households and reduce post-harvest losses.

“I challenge every delegation to leave Nairobi with a concrete parliamentary commitment, a law to improve, a budget priority to advance, an oversight question to pursue, or a partnership to strengthen,” he said.

“Let each commitment identify the responsible institutions, a time frame, and a means of reporting progress.”

The Speaker also called for stronger parliamentary scrutiny of government spending on agriculture, school feeding and social protection programmes to ensure funds reached intended beneficiaries and translated into improved livelihoods.

“Our oversight must assess not only allocations for agriculture, school meals and social protection, but also whether resources reach their intended beneficiaries and deliver measurable results,” he said.