Tatu City’s Jabali Towers Unveils Luxury Showhouse As First Tower Nears Sell-Out

Tatu City has unveiled the luxury showhouse for Jabali Towers, its landmark mixed-use development in Tatu Central, the city’s business and lifestyle district, giving homebuyers and investors their first opportunity to experience the prestigious residences taking shape in Africa’s leading new city.

The launch comes as sales in Tower A surpass 80%, reflecting strong demand from Kenyan and international buyers seeking premium homes and investment opportunities in Tatu City, which is a new city for East Africa, the fastest-growing region in the world with a population of more than 500 million.

From L to R: Eustace Coutinho, Vice President – Sales and Strategy, Rendeavour Kenya; Veronica Kavata, Jabali Towers investor; and Preston Mendenhall, Group Chief Operating Officer and Country Head, Rendeavour Kenya, share a conversation following the official launch of the Jabali Towers luxury showhouse at Tatu City.

The development’s appeal is set to grow further with the Market District, a pedestrian-only destination for shopping, entertainment, business and residential living that will extend the Jabali Towers and Hotel precinct. East Africa’s largest shopping and entertainment destinations, the Market District will feature 130,000 square metres of retail and entertainment space and 200,000 square metres of commercial and residential space.

From L to R: Veronica Kavata, Jabali Towers investor; Jesca Kithinji, Jabali Towers investor and owner of Sweeven Café at Tatu City; and Preston Mendenhall, Group Chief Operating Officer and Country Head, Rendeavour Kenya, pose for a photo during the official launch of the Jabali Towers luxury showhouse at Tatu City.

“Today’s buyers are increasingly looking beyond the four walls of an apartment. They want access to quality education, recreation, workplaces and everyday conveniences without the challenges of long commutes,” said Eustace Coutinho, Vice President – Sales and Strategy forRendeavour in Kenya. “The Jabali Towers showhouse now allows buyers to experience the quality of the homes we are delivering. Buying early in a master-planned development is about getting ahead of the value curve by securing an asset at an early stage of its growth cycle.”

Designed by award-winning international firm Spectrum, Jabali Towers combines distinctive architecture, elegant interiors and high-quality finishes. The development comprises two towers of 25 and 36 storeys, featuring 374 residences, Grade A offices, a 150-room hotel, retail outlets and restaurants across approximately 88,000 square metres. A partnership by Saudi Arabia’s Mabani Aljazeera Group, the project reflects strong international investment in Tatu City’s real estate ecosystem.

Construction of Jabali Towers is progressing under China Road and Bridge Corporation, the main contractor. Following significant progress on foundational works, Jabali Towers is moving towards vertical construction, with the structure expected to rise above the construction hoarding in the first quarter of 2027.

As the second vertical development in Tatu Central, Jabali Towers contributes to the city’semergence as a major business and lifestyle destination. Tatu City’s growing ecosystem brings together employment and business opportunities, world-class education and everyday conveniences. Tatu Central already offers shops, supermarkets, banks, restaurants serving international cuisines and recreational amenities, including padel courts, wellness facilities and organised fitness activities.

Residents also enjoy access to more than 100 kilometres of nature trails winding through century-old coffee estates, alongside world-class infrastructure that includes over 70 km of tarmacked roads, 99.7% power reliability, more than 95% renewable energy, 24/7 potable water and high-speed fibre connectivity.

The city’s recreational offering includes the 160-acre Tatu Wildlife Sanctuary, opening to the public in the second quarter of 2027 as the only urban wildlife sanctuary in the world.

Tatu City will also welcome Wellington College International Kenya, the super-premium British international school opening in September 2028, with Gareth Parker-Jones, Head Master of Rugby School in the United Kingdom, appointed as Founding Master. International property research indicates that proximity to highly regarded schools can significantly influence residential property values, adding to the appeal of education-led communities for families and investors.

More than 35,000 people now live, work, study or recreate at Tatu City every day. Developed by Rendeavour, Africa’s new city builder, the city demonstrates the company’s expertise in delivering large-scale, master-planned urban developments. Tatu City’s Masterplan was shortlisted in the Masterplanning category at the World Architecture Festival 2026, recognisingits contribution to innovative urban planning and development.