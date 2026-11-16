Interswitch, UBA Kenya Partner to Expand Verve Card Access

NAIROBI, Nov 16 – Interswitch has partnered with United Bank for Africa (UBA) Kenya to issue Verve payment cards to the bank’s customers, expanding access to the domestic card payment scheme across the country.

The partnership will enable UBA Kenya customers to use Verve cards for cash withdrawals and everyday payments across a network of more than 2,000 Interswitch-connected ATMs, participating merchants and other payment acceptance points.

Verve, Interswitch’s domestic payment card scheme, is designed for African markets and offers financial institutions an alternative to international card schemes.

The companies say the partnership will expand payment options for UBA customers while strengthening locally developed payment infrastructure.

For eligible domestic transactions, local-currency settlements could also help reduce unnecessary foreign exchange conversions and associated currency exposure, supporting greater cost efficiency.

Geoffrey Njuguna, Managing Director of Interswitch Kenya, said the partnership would strengthen Verve’s presence in the Kenyan market and expand access to card payments.

“Our partnership with UBA Kenya is an important step in growing Verve’s presence in Kenya and demonstrating the value a domestic card scheme can bring to the market,” Njuguna said.

“Verve is designed for African markets, combining a cost-effective proposition for financial institutions with convenient everyday payments for customers.”

He said the partnership would also support a more efficient payments ecosystem through local-currency settlements for eligible domestic transactions.

“The value of Verve goes beyond issuing a card. A strong domestic scheme can support a more efficient payments ecosystem, including local-currency settlement for eligible domestic transactions that can help reduce unnecessary FX conversion and currency exposure,” Njuguna said.

UBA Kenya Executive Director Joseph Adedotun said the partnership reflected the bank’s commitment to expanding payment choices and making banking more accessible.

“Payments are an integral part of everyday life, and our priority at UBA is to make banking simpler, more accessible and convenient for our customers,” Adedotun said.

“By introducing Verve cards to our customers, we are extending access to a wider network of ATMs and payment acceptance points, making it easier for them to transact wherever they are.”

He said the partnership demonstrated the importance of collaboration and locally developed payment infrastructure in building a more connected and inclusive financial ecosystem.

“As Verve acceptance continues to grow across merchants, ATMs and digital payment channels, UBA Kenya customers will have a reliable option for everyday transactions, one designed specifically around the Kenyan market, rather than adapted for it,” Adedotun said.

Interswitch said it would continue developing Verve through innovations including tokenisation, contactless technology and online payment acceptance, extending its capabilities across physical and digital payment channels.