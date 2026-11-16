Climate activists urge government to increase clean energy funding

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Climate activists have called on the government to increase funding for clean energy, particularly decentralised renewable energy, to expand access to affordable and reliable electricity across the country.

The call was made during a climate march in Nairobi last weekend, where hundreds of young people, students, climate activists and civil society organisations urged governments to invest more in renewable energy as part of efforts to address energy poverty and climate change.

The march, dubbed the REPower Afrika: Nairobi People’s Climate March, started at the Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters along Lang’ata Road and proceeded towards the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

It was coordinated by several organisations, including Laudato Si’ Movement Africa, Greenpeace Africa, Climate Action Network Eastern Africa, 350 Africa and Ubuntu Hub. The event was held in solidarity with the People’s March in Türkiye, which took place alongside the COP31 climate negotiations.

Ruth Agalla, Regional Organiser for East Africa at 350 Africa, said the demonstration sought to push governments to adopt decentralised renewable energy solutions, including community-owned solar networks and mini-grids.

“We were marching to demand affordable, decentralised renewable energy because our country and even our continent are relying on fossil fuels. Everyone in Kenya is feeling the pinch because of the energy crisis that we least contributed to, and this is really affecting the cost of living in the country,” Agalla said.

She called on African governments to strengthen policies regulating large corporations, particularly oil and gas companies, which contribute significantly to climate change.

Agalla also urged young people and other Kenyans to use digital platforms to campaign for clean energy and push for a fair transition away from fossil fuels.

The demonstrators said access to clean, affordable and reliable energy should be treated as a basic right, noting that households continue to face high energy costs and unreliable electricity supply.

Dr Nancy Milanoi, a representative of a community-based organisation in Kajiado, said communities in pastoral areas were among those struggling with limited access to electricity.

“As pastoralists, we are really suffering because of climate change. We don’t have electricity, and our children are really suffering because they can’t access education comfortably. Kajiado is not really far from Nairobi, but the government is really ignoring us because we can’t access reliable energy,” Milanoi said.

Senior Programme Coordinator at Laudato Si’ Movement Africa Steve Kezamutima also raised concerns about inequalities in global climate financing, saying communities most affected by climate change often receive a small share of the funding and support available.

The Nairobi march took place as the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) continued in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026.

The conference has brought together world leaders, government negotiators and climate organisations to discuss efforts to address climate change, including increasing climate financing, expanding access to renewable electricity and accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels.