HRMPEB certifies record 1,464 human resource professionals

NAIROBI, Kenya – The Human Resource Management Professionals Examinations Board (HRMPEB) has certified 1,464 human resource professionals, the largest group in the board’s history.

The professionals were gazetted and certified during the board’s seventh Certified Human Resource Professionals (CHRP) certification ceremony held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

The latest certification brings the total number of certified human resource professionals in Kenya to 6,307.

The ceremony also saw the first group of 25 Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) finalists graduate. The programme allows experienced human resource practitioners to have skills gained through work experience and other forms of learning assessed for formal certification.

HRMPEB said the certification process aims to strengthen professional standards, promote ethical practices and improve competence in human resource management.

The board attained State Corporation status in 2021 and oversees professional examinations and certification in the human resource sector.