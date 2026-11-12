Ruto changes date of State of the Nation Address

By: DAVIS AYEGA 2 min read
Ruto changes date of State of the Nation Address
President William Ruto addressing both houses of Parliament during a State of the Nation address on Thursday, November 20, 2025/PCS

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – President William Ruto’s State of the Nation Address has been moved to Wednesday, November 18, bringing forward the highly anticipated speech by a day.

The President had initially been scheduled to address Parliament on Thursday, November 19, but the date has now been changed, with no reason for the adjustment immediately provided.

The annual address is a major constitutional event in which the Head of State reports on the country’s progress, government performance and key national challenges.

Ruto is expected to deliver the address during a special joint sitting of Parliament, bringing together members of the National Assembly and the Senate at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

Under Article 132 of the Constitution, the President is required to address a special sitting of Parliament once every year and report on measures taken and progress made in achieving Kenya’s national values.

He must also submit a report to the National Assembly on the country’s progress in meeting its international obligations.

The address usually provides an opportunity for the President to outline his administration’s achievements and priorities, while addressing issues such as the economy, security, governance and public service delivery.

The President also presents a report on national security, as required under Article 240 of the Constitution.

This year’s address comes as the country moves closer to the 2027 General Election, placing the government’s record and promises under renewed public scrutiny.

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DAVIS AYEGA

DAVIS AYEGA