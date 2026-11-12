Inside The Relaunch Of Fire Lake Grill House & Cocktail Bar At Radisson Blu Arboretum

Nairobi’s culinary and nightlife scene just got a major upgrade. Nestled in the lush greenery of the Arboretum, Fire Lake Restaurant at Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence has officially turned up the heat, unveiling its refreshed identity as the Fire Lake Grill House & Cocktail Bar.

Having kept things under wraps while refining their concept behind closed doors, the hot spot hosted an exclusive launch event on November 6th to show off a dramatic transformation designed to redefine dining and mixology in the capital.

A Fresh, Elevated Dining Experience

Central to the reboot is an upgraded menu celebrating bold flavors and artisanal grill techniques. Guests can expect perfectly charred prime cuts, elevated international favorites, and rich local culinary twists tailored for refined palates.

The dedicated Cocktail Bar introduces an expansive roster of signature creations, artisanal mocktails, and expertly crafted classics. Designed as a focal point for social gatherings, the bar area seamlessly transitions from vibrant post-work sundowners to intimate evening hangouts.

The Verdict

Whether you’re stepping in for after-work drinks, a weekend culinary journey, or an elevated night out in the city, the reinvented Fire Lake Grill House & Cocktail Bar proves why it remains one of Nairobi’s prime lifestyle destinations.