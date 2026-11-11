With Pleasure Brings “Sushi With Pleasure” To Nairobi

With Pleasure, a dining discovery platform that connects people to restaurants and food experiences, has launched Sushi With Pleasure, a month-long campaign celebrating Nairobi’s sushi scene. Running from 5th to 30 November 2026, the campaign will invite diners to discover new restaurants, explore different types of sushi and enjoy memorable dining experiences across the city.

The campaign will feature eight restaurants; Social House, Thai Chi, Inti, Kwetu Curio, Slate, Ezo, Mawimbi and Akira. Diners will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of sushi prepared by some of the city’s top sushi chefs, with options ranging from maki, which features rice and fillings wrapped in seaweed, to nigiri, hand-formed rice topped with fish or other ingredients, and temaki, a hand-rolled cone of seaweed filled with rice and other ingredients. The campaign will also introduce diners to other sushi varieties, giving them more ways to explore the flavours and techniques behind this popular Japanese cuisine.

For those trying sushi for the first time, the campaign will offer an opportunity to learn more about what to order and how to enjoy different varieties. Whether diners are planning a date night, catching up with friends or looking for a new favourite restaurant, Sushi WithPleasure will encourage them to step beyond familiar choices and discover something new.

Speaking about the launch, Wendy Lorenze founder, With Pleasure, said: “At With Pleasure, we believe discovering a restaurant should be about more than just finding somewhere to eat. It should be about the experience; the food and the memories people make along the way. With Sushi With Pleasure, we want to encourage more people to explore Nairobi’s sushi scene, try different varieties and discover restaurants they may not have visited before. At the same time, we are creating a platform for restaurants to showcase their food, connect with new audiences and attract more diners. Ultimately, we want to make discovering and enjoying great food easier and more exciting for everyone,”

Throughout November, audiences will be able to follow With Pleasure’s campaign content for restaurant features, sushi inspiration and details on participating venues. For more information about Sushi with Pleasure and the participating restaurants, visit With Pleasure’s social media pages.

With Pleasure is a dining discovery platform that connects consumers with restaurants and food experiences, helping them discover new places to eat and make the most of Nairobi’s dining scene. Through campaigns such as Sushi With Pleasure, the platform aims to make dining out more exciting for consumers while giving restaurants opportunities to showcase their offerings, reach new audiences and attract more diners. Its vision is to build stronger connections between people and the restaurants that make the city’s food scene unique.