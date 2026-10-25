Muturi calls for binding livestreaming rules ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 25 – Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has called for a binding protocol to govern livestreaming during the 2027 General Election, saying clear rules are needed to protect public access to election information and prevent a repeat of the disruptions witnessed during the 2022 presidential results announcement.

Muturi wants the Ministry of Information, the Media Council of Kenya, political parties and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to convene a meeting and agree on enforceable guidelines well before the next election.

In a statement, he said interruptions in the live communication of results could fuel suspicion, undermine public confidence and heighten political tensions.

“The 2022 experience at Bomas of Kenya showed how interruptions in the live communication of election results can fuel suspicion, erode public trust and heighten political tensions. Kenya must not repeat this mistake,” he said.

Muturi said the proposed protocol should guarantee public access to electoral information, require clear explanations whenever livestreaming is interrupted and establish contingency measures to address technical failures.

He also cautioned against using national security as a blanket justification for restricting legitimate journalism or denying Kenyans information of public interest.

“Any restriction must be lawful, necessary and proportionate,” he said.

The former Cabinet secretary urged the relevant institutions to begin consultations immediately, arguing that preparations should not be left until political tensions rise during the election period.

His call comes amid a dispute over proposed changes to the Elections Act, which initially sparked concerns that the legal requirement for livestreaming results announced at polling stations could be removed ahead of the 2027 polls.

The National Assembly has since clarified that the requirement remains intact following amendments to the Elections (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2024.

In a statement on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Principal Secretary Aurelia Rono said MPs had deleted Clause 22 of the Bill, which sought to replace Section 39 of the Elections Act, the provision governing the determination, transmission and declaration of election results.

Dr Rono said the decision preserved Section 39, including subsection 1G, which requires the IEBC to establish a mechanism for livestreaming results announced at polling stations.

The National Assembly removed the clause following a High Court judgment delivered on September 22, 2026, which upheld the constitutionality of Section 39 and Regulation 83(2) of the Elections (General) Regulations in a case challenging the provisions.

The Bill, which was passed by the National Assembly with amendments on October 22, will return to the Senate for consideration in accordance with Article 110(4) of the Constitution.

The government’s clarification followed public concern over reports that the proposed legislation would remove the livestreaming requirement. Government Spokesperson Charles Owino also said the provision remained in place, assuring Kenyans that the government wanted election results to be communicated transparently.

However, Muturi’s proposal focuses on how livestreaming should be implemented, including the handling of interruptions, technical breakdowns and restrictions on coverage.

He said the country should establish safeguards well in advance to ensure Kenyans can access election information promptly and that any disruption is adequately explained.

“The time to act is now, not when tensions are already high. Kenyans deserve transparency, accountability and timely access to election information,” he said.

The Former Attorney General called for firm safeguards against arbitrary interruptions, insisting that public access to election information should not be compromised.