US sanctions ICC, threatens to dismantle court as tribunal vows to continue mandate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 9 — The United States has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) as President Donald Trump’s administration intensifies its campaign against the tribunal, with the court to condemning the move as an assault on the rule of law.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions on Friday, accusing the Hague-based court of seeking to expand its authority over American citizens, military personnel and political leaders.

In a statement, Rubio said Washington would block transactions with the court, arguing that the ICC posed a threat to American sovereignty.

“President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans. That is why, today, the United States is sanctioning the International Criminal Court,” Rubio said.

“We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling its ability to operate.”

The announcement marks an escalation in Washington’s confrontation with the Hague-based institution, which was established under the Rome Statute to investigate and prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute.

ICC condemns sanctions as assault on rule of law

The ICC strongly rejected the sanctions, describing them as an attempt to obstruct justice and undermine the international legal order. It urged member states to defend its operations.

In a statement issued on October 9, the court said the designation targeted an independent judicial institution entrusted by 125 States Parties with investigating and prosecuting some of the world’s gravest crimes.

“This is an assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order which strikes at the simple principle that no one stands above the law,” the court said.

ICC President Tomoko Akane said the sanctions would not prevent the institution from carrying out its responsibilities.

“The Court will continue to fully discharge its mandate, with independence and impartiality, acting only on the basis of the law and the evidence, for the sake of the countless victims of grave crimes,” Akane said.

The court warned that the measures were intended to disrupt its operations and intimidate those who work for or cooperate with it.

It also urged member states to take concrete steps to ensure the institution retains the resources required to continue its work.

“Yet the Court cannot stand alone. Its fate now rests also in the hands of the States that created it,” the ICC said.

“This is not just about defending a single institution, but about safeguarding the international order grounded upon the rule of law.”

Rubio warns US could dismantle ICC

Rubio said Washington had deferred the institutional designation in the hope that the ICC and its member states would address American concerns.

He accused both the court and States Parties of failing to take meaningful steps to resolve the dispute, while maintaining that Washington remained open to a diplomatic solution.

“We have structured this action to provide an opportunity for States Parties to negotiate and present a solution to address our concerns,” Rubio said.

“If these efforts do not bear fruit, we will continue to adjust accordingly.”

The US secretary of state also called on American allies that belong to the ICC to rein in the institution, arguing that the court should not exercise jurisdiction over Americans without the consent of the United States.

“Our message is clear: the United States and its people are not subject to the jurisdiction of the ICC,” Rubio said.

He issued a further warning that Washington would continue targeting the institution if its demands were not met.

“Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC,” he said.

The statement concluded with a warning that the United States would continue its campaign against the court “brick by brick” until it no longer posed what Washington described as a threat to Americans.

ICC appeal

The ICC called on States Parties to uphold the commitments underpinning the Rome Statute and ensure the court could continue pursuing justice for victims of mass atrocities.

The court said it had undertaken measures with member states to maintain the continuity and resilience of its operations despite the challenges.

It argued that the dispute went beyond the institution itself, raising questions about the international community’s commitment to accountability for serious crimes.

“No one should be punished for serving the cause of justice,” the ICC said.

“Future generations, and above all the victims of mass atrocities, will ask how we responded when an institution created to protect them came under attack.”

The court said it would continue working independently and impartially, while calling on governments to demonstrate their commitment to the principles of international justice.

The latest measures follow earlier US sanctions targeting ICC officials, including President Akane and a senior trial lawyer, as the Trump administration pursues efforts to restrict the court’s activities.

The ICC has repeatedly rejected the sanctions, insisting that threats against judicial officials undermine the rule of law and the ability of victims to seek justice.

The latest institutional designation sets the stage for a further confrontation between Washington and the court over jurisdiction, sovereignty and the enforcement of international criminal law.