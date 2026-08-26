Jubilee dismisses Nairobi officials’ defection to Gachagua’s DCP, cites misconduct and solicitation

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – Jubilee Party has dismissed the defection of some of its Nairobi branch officials to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), saying the officials had already been suspended over alleged misconduct and solicitation.

The party said the individuals announcing their departure should not be portrayed as having suddenly defected from Jubilee, arguing that they had been suspended several months ago following concerns over their conduct and management of party affairs.

Jubilee said the disciplinary action followed allegations of misconduct, mismanagement of party affairs and persistent interference with established party structures and processes.

The party also cited complaints over alleged attempts to solicit money from political aspirants, saying such conduct was incompatible with Jubilee’s principles and leadership standards.

“The disciplinary measures taken against them were therefore not political retaliation, but necessary steps to protect the integrity of the Party, its members, its structures and the democratic processes,” Jubilee said in a statement Wednesday.

The party said it respects the constitutional right of individuals to join or support political parties of their choice but maintained that the circumstances surrounding the Nairobi officials’ departure needed to be placed in context.

Jubilee further claimed that some individuals who secured elective positions under its ticket had for some time operated outside the party’s political programmes, structures and collective decisions.

It rejected suggestions that the move represented a wider shift by Jubilee supporters or the Nairobi electorate towards DCP.

“Those who have chosen to pursue other political formations are free to do so, but they should not be allowed to create the impression that their departure represents the departure of Jubilee members, supporters or the Nairobi electorate as a whole,” the party said.

The party said it would not be drawn into prolonged exchanges over defections, instead focusing on rebuilding its grassroots structures ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Jubilee said it is renewing its structures at ward, constituency and county levels while engaging members and identifying leaders committed to the party’s programmes.

The party said Nairobi would be at the centre of its political renewal, with a focus on issues including the cost of living, jobs and opportunities for young people, affordable housing, security, transport and accountable county government.

Jubilee said the 2027 election would be won by political organisations with strong grassroots networks and credible candidates rather than through social media arguments and political theatrics.

The party said it remains open to new members, aspirants, professionals, community leaders, young people, women and entrepreneurs seeking to participate in its political programme.

Jubilee maintained that it would concentrate on strengthening its organisation and preparing candidates as it seeks to present Nairobi voters with what it termed a serious political alternative ahead of the 2027 polls.