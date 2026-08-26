Landmark Global Review Confirms Nicotine E-Cigarettes Help More Smokers Quit Than Traditional Therapies

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – Nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes, commonly known as e-cigarettes or vapes, can help more people quit smoking than traditional nicotine replacement therapies such as patches and gum, according to one of the world’s most comprehensive reviews of evidence on smoking cessation that was published today.

The findings come from the Cochrane Review titled “Electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation”, a major international evidence review conducted by Cochrane, the global independent research network renowned for producing some of the most trusted assessments of healthcare interventions worldwide.

Drawing on data from 80 studies involving 29,861 smokers, the review found strong evidence that

nicotine-containing e-cigarettes are more effective at helping people quit smoking than traditional nicotine replacement therapies such as patches and gum.

The findings arrive at a pivotal moment for Kenya, where lawmakers are considering proposals that could significantly shape the future regulation of emerging nicotine products, including vapes and nicotine pouches. The Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is currently before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Health following its passage by the Senate.

The Bill seeks to establish a legal and regulatory framework for emerging nicotine and tobacco products and has become the focus of an active national debate involving public health stakeholders, businesses, consumers, and policymakers.

The review found that nicotine e-cigarettes helped more people quit smoking for at least six months than nicotine replacement therapies, including patches and chewing gum. Researchers also found that nicotine-containing e-cigarettes were more effective than e-cigarettes that did not contain nicotine.

According to the review, the evidence supporting the effectiveness of nicotine e-cigarettes is now considered high certainty, meaning further research is unlikely to change confidence in the overall conclusion.

The review additionally found that nicotine e-cigarettes may help more people quit smoking compared with behavioural support alone or no smoking cessation support, although the evidence for these comparisons is less certain.

Researchers reported no strong evidence that nicotine e-cigarettes used for smoking cessation are associated with an increased risk of serious adverse events. Serious unwanted effects were uncommon across studies.

The most commonly reported side effects included throat irritation, mouth irritation, cough, headache, and nausea. These symptoms were generally mild to moderate and tended to reduce over time as people continued using the products.

However, the review authors caution that evidence on longer-term safety continues to evolve and that further research remains important, particularly as newer generations of vaping products enter the market.

The publication of the review comes as the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill, 2024 continues to attract significant public interest and stakeholder engagement in Kenya. The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Tobacco Control Act by establishing a regulatory framework for emerging nicotine and tobacco products, including vapes and oral nicotine pouches.

Several stakeholders have called for broader consultations before the Bill progresses further.

Business groups, including the Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK), have petitioned Parliament to conduct nationwide public participation, arguing that retailers, hospitality businesses, consumers, and other affected groups should have greater opportunity to present their views on the proposed amendments. Retailers and hospitality industry representatives have expressed concerns that certain provisions could have unintended consequences for legitimate businesses and adult consumers.

The findings add to growing evidence that nicotine e-cigarettes could play an important role in helping adult smokers quit combustible tobacco products and move away from the leading cause of preventable death worldwide.