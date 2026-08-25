Kalonzo, Wamalwa meet Gachagua as opposition plot to unseat Ruto intensifies

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa on Tuesday met with DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua as opposition leaders intensify efforts to unite behind a single candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

The meeting is part of the momentum around the “unity of purpose” campaign, as the opposition leaders seek to consolidate the opposition vote.

“UNITY OF PURPOSE #WANTAM,” Kalonzo posted on X after the meeting.

Wamalwa also shared a similar message, writing: “Umoja ni Nguvu!”

The meeting comes a day after members of the United Alternative Government signed a memorandum of understanding committing themselves to work together and support a common presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

The emerging alliance is seeking to avoid a repeat of previous elections, when opposition votes were split among several presidential candidates.

Kalonzo has emerged as one of the leading contenders for the opposition ticket, with opinion polls placing him strongly in the race.

Gachagua, however, remains confident that he is best positioned to defeat Ruto, pointing to the growing popularity of his Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

The three leaders are expected to continue consultations and mobilisation as they seek to build a broader political coalition ahead of 2027.

Gachagua is also set to begin an extended tour of the United States on Wednesday, leaving his allies to continue the mobilisation and consolidation of support at home.